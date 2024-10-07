Lab-on-a-chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics, Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles & Organoids, Spheroids Organs-on-Chips Congress Sponsorship Package: Laguna Hills, California - November 18th-20th

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "17th Annual World Congress 2024 (Lab-on-a-chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics, Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles & Organoids, Spheroids Organs-on-Chips 2024) - Gold Sponsorship Package" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 17th Annual World Congress brings together Lab-on-a-chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics, Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles + Organoids, Spheroids Organs-on-Chips 2024 will be held November 18-20, 2024 at The Hills Hotel, Laguna Hills, California, USA.

Based on the success of this Congress in past years we are expecting a very-exciting event in 2024 bringing together onsite the key opinion leaders (KOLs) from academia and industry from around the world. The speakers and delegates at this Congress engage and connect via invited presentations, technology spotlight presentations, posters as well as a robust exhibit hall with companies presenting their latest technologies, products and service offerings. This prospectus frames the sponsorship and exhibit opportunities available to institutions to engage and connect with the Congress participants.

The Emphasis of the 2024 Event is: From Research to Commercialization

The plenary session of the conference on day 1 (November 18, 2024) focuses on the latest trends and themes from the topics that comprise the various tracks of the conference. After this plenary session will be a beer and wine reception and dinner where all conference attendees, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will participate, engage and network on-site at the beautiful Hills Hotel in Laguna Hills, California.

Additionally, there is a second beer and wine reception + dinner on the second night of the conference - November 19, 2024 - this again is designed to facilitate networking and discussions between the participants, the exhibitors and poster presenters.

Finally on the mornings of November 19, 2024 and 20, 2024 we will have from 7:30am-9:00am round-table breakfast sessions for participants and exhibitors to meet the key opinion leaders over breakfast round tables - this is another way to promote networking amongst the conference participants.

The Gold Sponsorship Package includes:

Exhibit Space Capable of Accommodating a Company Backdrop [company brings their backdrop] - Includes 6-Feet Table Top + 2 Chairs

Three Full Delegate Passes to the Congress - Allows Access to All Conference Tracks plus Exhibit Hall [Additional Full Delegate Passes at a reduced price]

30-Minute Technology Spotlight Presentation (will be positioned according to topic and fit within appropriate scientific track/session)

Logistics Details

Fully Carpeted Space - no need to order any additional carpeting

Free High-Speed WiFi Included in the Conference Space

Standard Electricity with Power Strip Included - no need to order any additional electricity

All Food & Beverages Served in Exhibit Space

Dinner/Networking Receptions on the evenings of November 18 and 19, 2024 Take Place in the Exhibit Space for Maximal Networking

2.5 Days of Programming and Associated Networking via breakfasts, coffee breaks, lunches and two beer, wine and dinner evening receptions

Companies can preschedule demo time on-site to be able to run technology demonstrations for customers on-site in real-time

Easy access to Southern California Airports and Freeways for Easy Travel to/from Venue

Exhibits are Co-Located and Held Concurrently with the Conference Tracks

All Food & Beverage Plus Conference Dinner sare Held in the Exhibits Area Driving Delegate Circulation and Traffic

Posters are in the Vicinity of the Exhibit Hall and Food Stations Enabling Delegate Circulation and Traffic

Associated Training Courses Complement the Content Presented in the Main Conference and Enable Deep Technical Discussions

Agenda:

Conference Programs and Tracks - November 18-20, 2024



Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2024: Companies, Technologies &

Commercialization

Commercialization Innovations in Flow Cytometry & Extracellular Vesicles 2024

Organoids, Spheroids & Organs-on-Chips 2024



Logistics Details

Exhibitor Move-In: Monday, November 18, 2024 from 8:00am-12noon

Exhibit Dates & Times:

Monday, November 18, 2024 from 6:00pm-9:00pm

Dinner Reception with Beer, Wine, and a Light Dinner in the Exhibits Space - 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 8:00am-8:30pm

Second Dinner Reception on the Evening of this Day 2 of the Conference

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 8:00am-5:00pm

Exhibitor Move-Out: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 5:00pm-7:30pm

Speakers

Conference Chairs

Leanna M Levine

Founder & President, ALine, Inc.

Dino Di Carlo

Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California Los Angeles

Plenary Speakers

Roger Kamm

Cecil and Ida Green Distinguished Professor of Biological and Mechanical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Abraham Lee

Chancellor's Professor, Biomedical Engineering & Director, Center for Advanced Design & Manufacturing of Integrated Microfluidics, University of California-Irvine

Valerie Taly

CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite

Adam Abate

Professor of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, University of California-San Francisco

Steven C. George

Edward Teller Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California-Davis

David Weitz

Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University

Kevin Healy

Jan Fandrianto and Selfia Halim Distinguished Professorship in Engineering, University of California, Berkeley

Keynote Speakers

Gregory Nordin

Professor, Brigham Young University

Noah Malmstadt

Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

