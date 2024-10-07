Future of Industrials Thematic Intelligence Research 2024: Focus on Augmented Reality, AI, Autonomous Vehicles, Advanced Materials, and Robotics

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: The Future of Industrials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of the analyst's Future of Industry report series. It focuses on the industrials sector.

Several technologies will drive the future of industrials. They include augmented reality, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, advanced materials, and robotics.



In the automotive sector, autonomous vehicles (AVs) will revolutionize transportation. Electric vehicles (EVs) will become commonplace, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by cutting reliance on fossil fuels. Advanced materials, including carbon fiber and graphene, will make cars lighter and more fuel-efficient. Artificial intelligence (AI) will optimize traffic flows and manage smart infrastructure, and augmented reality (AR) will offer real-time navigation and hazard detection.

The construction sector will use robotics and AI to streamline building processes, reducing building time and costs. Advanced materials like self-healing concrete and graphene will improve the longevity and sustainability of structures. Autonomous construction vehicles and drones will perform tasks with precision, while AR will enable virtual project visualization and real-time collaboration.

Scope

Numerous factors, including geopolitical tensions, sustainability concerns, technological advancements, rising labor costs, demographic shifts, and globalization, will drive changes and innovations in the industrials sector. Markets like automotive, mining, construction, and aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) must adapt to these changes. The report examines how technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, advanced materials, and robotics, will transform the industrials sector.

The Future of Industrials report provides insights and case study innovations for four sectors in the industrials industry: Automotive, ADS, construction, and mining. It also evaluates the global outlook for the industry and how technology will shape it.

Reasons to Buy

Companies throughout the industrials sector are investing in the technologies of the future right now. This report looks ahead to 2035 and beyond, identifying the key innovations that will revolutionize the industry and profiling the start-ups and emerging leaders leading the charge.

This report will help you design and develop your corporate strategy by building your understanding of how the industrials sector will develop in the coming years.

The report uses the analyst's unique thematic methodology to help you spot the developments that will transform the industrials sector before your competitors.

The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven history of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Factors Shaping the Future of Industrials

Augmented Reality and the Future of Industrials

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Industrials

Autonomous Vehicles and the Future of Industrials

Advanced Materials and the Future of Industrials

Robotics and the Future of Industrials

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

ABB

Aerogel Core Ltd

Airbus

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Anthropic

Apple

Arconic

Aurora

Autosist

Avangrid

Baidu

Beep

BMW

Buildots

BYD

Cyngyn

Delphi

Didi Chuxing

Ecodyne

EnerSys

Elitac

ENEOS

Environmental Defence Fund

Event 38

GE Aerospace

GM

Google

Grab

Hipert

HERE Technologies

Hexcel

Huawei

IBM

iMotion

Intel

Kodiak

Lenovo

Lifesize Plans

Lockheed Martin

Lyft

Markforged

Megvii

Mercedes-Benz

Minus Zero

NanoTech

NavInfo

NIO

Nvidia

Otonomo

OpenAI

Panasonic

Piaggio

Point one

Quanergy

Realwear

Red 6

Rokid

SAIC

Samsung

Samsara

Schneider Electric

Scana

Siemens

SpaceX

SupraPolix

Tencate

Tesla

Thirdeye

TORC

TomTom

tuSimple

Turing

Uber

Volkswagen

Volta Trucks

Vuzix

Waabi

Waymo

Wayve

Windows

Zoox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kybfpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.