Megatrends in France: The Search for Convenience will Continue to Shape French Lifestyles - Focus on Ochama, Carrefour, Orange, Lacoste, Bricorama, Air France, Franprix, Vestiaire Collective & Heura

This report provides valuable insights into product innovation in France, analysing data from the publisher's Innovation platform. The report covers the Beauty, Health and Home categories, showing the level of new brand and sub-brand launch activity.



The Megatrends in France report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

The Consumer Lifestyle in France report answers:

How is the consumer mindset in France changing? In France, what are consumer attitudes towards "green" and sustainable products?

What values influence consumers in France purchase decisions?

Where and how do consumers shop in France?

What health-related activities do consumers in France participate in?

What megatrends should I focus on in France (and why)?

How do I prioritize my investment? I operate in France, which are the most important megatrends in that country?

My product chimes with the Healthy Living trend, what consumer behaviours do I need to consider for innovation planning?

Company Coverage:

Ochama

Carrefour

Orange

Lacoste

Bricorama

Air France

Franprix

Vestiaire Collective

Heura

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Megatrends framework

Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt

The drivers shaping consumer behaviour

Megatrends framework

Cross-trend comparison: France

The search for convenience will continue to shape French lifestyles

Convenience

Ochama introduces pick-up points and a next-day delivery service in France

French consumers seek an easier life

Employees aim for a better work-life balance

Shoppers enjoy the immediacy of physical stores

E-commerce is driven by the need for convenience

Gen Z turn to meal kits to save cooking time

Digital living

Carrefour trials palm payments in Paris store

Millennials are most likely to own an in-home virtual assistant device

Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy

Millennials are less concerned about sharing personal data

The French are most likely to seek the opinions of friends and family

Consumers expect more online activity in future

Diversity and inclusion

Orange uses deepfake imagery to challenge gender bias in sport

The French are eager to voice their opinions on issues that matter to them

Millennials are the most charitable cohort

French consumers embrace inclusivity

Millennials hold brands to account

Experience more

Lacoste banks on gaming and personalisation with its UNDW3 NFT loyalty card

Day trips remain popular

French enjoy outdoor experiences

Consumers demand greater customisation

Personalisation

Bricorama's AI assistant provides customised painting recommendations

Consumers weigh up data concerns against desire for tailored offers

Younger consumers seek unique and personalised experiences

Premiumisation

Air France offers "signature" dishes to premium economy passengers for the first time

The French appreciate premium and customised features

Hyper-personalisation gains traction

Taste and quality are key for French consumers

Pursuit of value

Carrefour launches low-cost, Brazil-style cash-and-carry chain

Shoppers are looking for ways to get more value for their money

Older consumers see their incomes squeezed

French consumers reject the throwaway culture

Gen Z are the thriftiest cohort

Shopper reinvented

Franprix rolls out AI-powered shopping carts for efficiency and personalisation

Brand trust is most important to Millennials

Consumers prefer using the internet for travel bookings and second-hand shopping

S-commerce is starting to gain traction

Gen Z lead the way in brand engagement

Sustainable living

Luxury resale pioneer Vestiaire Collective bans fast fashion brands from its platform

Consumers want to play their part in protecting the environment

Gen Z tend to pay more attention to sustainably-produced products

Energy conservation is crucial to French consumers

French take voting more seriously than their global counterparts

Consumers look for packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable

Wellness

Heura brings pop-up meat-free "butchers" to France

Consumers employ mindfulness techniques for stress relief

Millennials turn to supplements to enhance health

Consumers are more informed about health and safety issues

Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today

