Megatrends in France: The Search for Convenience will Continue to Shape French Lifestyles - Focus on Ochama, Carrefour, Orange, Lacoste, Bricorama, Air France, Franprix, Vestiaire Collective & Heura

This report provides valuable insights into product innovation in France, analysing data from the publisher's Innovation platform. The report covers the Beauty, Health and Home categories, showing the level of new brand and sub-brand launch activity.
The Megatrends in France report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
The Consumer Lifestyle in France report answers:
- How is the consumer mindset in France changing? In France, what are consumer attitudes towards "green" and sustainable products?
- What values influence consumers in France purchase decisions?
- Where and how do consumers shop in France?
- What health-related activities do consumers in France participate in?
- What megatrends should I focus on in France (and why)?
- How do I prioritize my investment? I operate in France, which are the most important megatrends in that country?
- My product chimes with the Healthy Living trend, what consumer behaviours do I need to consider for innovation planning?
Company Coverage:
- Ochama
- Carrefour
- Orange
- Lacoste
- Bricorama
- Air France
- Franprix
- Vestiaire Collective
- Heura
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Megatrends framework
- Businesses harness megatrends to renovate, innovate and disrupt
- The drivers shaping consumer behaviour
- Megatrends framework
Cross-trend comparison: France
- The search for convenience will continue to shape French lifestyles
Convenience
- Ochama introduces pick-up points and a next-day delivery service in France
- French consumers seek an easier life
- Employees aim for a better work-life balance
- Shoppers enjoy the immediacy of physical stores
- E-commerce is driven by the need for convenience
- Gen Z turn to meal kits to save cooking time
Digital living
- Carrefour trials palm payments in Paris store
- Millennials are most likely to own an in-home virtual assistant device
- Consumers pay greater attention to data privacy
- Millennials are less concerned about sharing personal data
- The French are most likely to seek the opinions of friends and family
- Consumers expect more online activity in future
Diversity and inclusion
- Orange uses deepfake imagery to challenge gender bias in sport
- The French are eager to voice their opinions on issues that matter to them
- Millennials are the most charitable cohort
- French consumers embrace inclusivity
- Millennials hold brands to account
Experience more
- Lacoste banks on gaming and personalisation with its UNDW3 NFT loyalty card
- Day trips remain popular
- French enjoy outdoor experiences
- Consumers demand greater customisation
Personalisation
- Bricorama's AI assistant provides customised painting recommendations
- Consumers weigh up data concerns against desire for tailored offers
- Younger consumers seek unique and personalised experiences
Premiumisation
- Air France offers "signature" dishes to premium economy passengers for the first time
- The French appreciate premium and customised features
- Hyper-personalisation gains traction
- Taste and quality are key for French consumers
Pursuit of value
- Carrefour launches low-cost, Brazil-style cash-and-carry chain
- Shoppers are looking for ways to get more value for their money
- Older consumers see their incomes squeezed
- French consumers reject the throwaway culture
- Gen Z are the thriftiest cohort
Shopper reinvented
- Franprix rolls out AI-powered shopping carts for efficiency and personalisation
- Brand trust is most important to Millennials
- Consumers prefer using the internet for travel bookings and second-hand shopping
- S-commerce is starting to gain traction
- Gen Z lead the way in brand engagement
Sustainable living
- Luxury resale pioneer Vestiaire Collective bans fast fashion brands from its platform
- Consumers want to play their part in protecting the environment
- Gen Z tend to pay more attention to sustainably-produced products
- Energy conservation is crucial to French consumers
- French take voting more seriously than their global counterparts
- Consumers look for packaging that is recyclable or biodegradable
Wellness
- Heura brings pop-up meat-free "butchers" to France
- Consumers employ mindfulness techniques for stress relief
- Millennials turn to supplements to enhance health
- Consumers are more informed about health and safety issues
- Leverage the power of megatrends to shape your strategy today
