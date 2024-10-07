Sustainability Market in France 2024: Competitor Analysis of Top 10 Companies with Sustainable Attributes in France

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While less than half of French consumers believe their actions and choices make a difference to the world, many reduce energy consumption and food waste. There are opportunities for recycling claims to gather pace - being a trusted green claim. As the prevalence of vegan and flexitarian lifestyles rises, a third of consumers state that they are meat avoiders, with the majority willing to pay more for sustainable food and beverages. This creates opportunities for plant-based and vegan options.



The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.

The Sustainability in France report includes:

An overview of consumer sustainability behaviour, covering different sustainable consumer types

An analysis of the sustainable market landscape, including market sizing, competitive barriers and product portfolio

A review of competitive strategies in terms of the sustainable product portfolio of top players

A market opportunity assessment for sustainable products

This report answers:

To what extent does sustainability drive consumer purchasing decisions?

What are the most typical consumer sustainability behaviours?

Which is the most widespread consumer type?

What are the most prevalent sustainability claims in the market?

What is the price positioning of products with sustainability claims?

How well do sustainable products meet customer expectations?

Who are the key competitors with the largest portfolios of sustainable products?

What are the market opportunities for sustainable products?

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

SCOPE

Sustainability Country Report Scope 2024

KEY FINDINGS

Sustainability Country Report Main Findings 2024

INTRODUCTION

Sustainability Market in France: Key Metrics by Industry 2023

CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

Environmental awareness CHART 4 Consumers' Sustainability Awareness and Actions in France 2020-2024

Green actions CHART 5 Consumers' Environmental Action in France 2024

Trust in green labels CHART 6 Consumer Trust in Product Claims in France 2024

Shopping preferences CHART 7 Consumer Circular Shopping Preferences in France 2024

Sustainable consumer types CHART 8 Sustainable Consumer's Types in France 2024 CHART 9 Zero Wasters: Largest Consumer Type in France 2024



MARKET SIZE AND PRODUCT PREVALENCE

Sustainability Market Size By Industry in France 2020-2023

Sustainability Product Prevalence by Industry in France 2020-2023

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

Staple Foods: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Beauty and Personal Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Soft Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Dairy Products and Alternatives: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Snacks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Hot Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Home Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Pet Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Tissue and Hygiene: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Consumer Health: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Top 10 Companies: Company Sales of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in France, 2020-2023

Top 10 Companies: Sustainability Product Prevalence in France, 2020-2023

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY INDUSTRY

Staple Foods: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Beauty and Personal Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Soft Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Dairy Products and Alternatives: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Snacks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Hot Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Home Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Pet Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Tissue and Hygiene: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

Consumer Health: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in France 2020-2023

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY KEY ATTRIBUTE GROUP

No Artificial Ingredients Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023

Sustainable Sourcing Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023

Planet Friendly Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products across selected countries 2020-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvvel8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.