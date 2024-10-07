RNA Sequencing Market Opportunities - Harnessing Blockchain and Cloud Computing Technologies and Technological Advances in RNA Isolation and Extraction Processes

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Sequencing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report covers the global market for RNA sequencing. It incorporates an in-depth analysis of the RNA sequencing market, including market estimates and trends through 2029. For this analysis, the market has been segmented based on products, technologies, applications, end users and regions.

A novel technique in the genetic diagnostic lab, RNA sequencing, or RNA-Seq, is made feasible by the development of high-throughput, low-cost, next-generation sequencing technology. In the past, RNA research was restricted to measuring the expression of certain genes and detecting gene rearrangements using microarray technologies. A growing number of clinical samples are using RNA-Seq to detect qualitative and quantitative changes in RNA expression throughout the genome. It is being utilized as a supplement to whole-genome and diagnostic exome sequencing.



RNA sequencing technology uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to assess the continuously changing cellular transcriptome by revealing the presence and quantity of RNA in a biological sample at a certain time. It facilitates the examination of alternatively spliced transcripts, post-transcriptional modifications, gene fusion, mutations/SNPs and changes in gene expression over time, as well as variations in gene expression in different populations or therapeutic regimens.

The RNA sequencing market is set to gain momentum due to the increasing adoption of NGS-based RNA technologies and products in various fields, including biomedical research and pharmaceutical development, coupled with increasing research investments, applications across multiple sectors and collaborative initiatives as well as accelerating developments in precision medicine.



Life sciences laboratories are increasingly shifting toward using high-throughput RNA sequencing as a standard method for transcript identification and differential gene expression research. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology that have significantly reduced sequencing costs have made it possible for most scientists to afford to use this powerful approach. The final stage of an RNA-Seq experiment is data analysis. Here, selecting the appropriate software toolbox is essential to carrying out the required quality checks, resolving biases and, ultimately, providing answers to the study's concerns. This enhances the accuracy of experimental results, leading to the significant adoption of such technologies in the market.

This report also examines strategies and collaborations, discusses the regulatory landscape and analyzes macroeconomic factors when considering new technologies, the industry's growing competition and changing customer needs. It also includes various analytical frameworks, such as ESG analysis, competitive analysis and strategic recommendations, that will help companies operating within this market devise their strategic plan of action.



65 data tables and 57 additional tables

A review of the global market and technologies for RNA sequencing

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the overall market for RNA sequencing, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology, application, end-user and region

Discussion of recent RNA sequencing approaches such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) discovery, RNA editing, and Sanger sequencing technology

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Analysis of the regulatory landscape and macroeconomic factors impacting the market

Coverage of the most recent approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding

Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina and Qiagen

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Technology Background

Transcriptomics Technologies

RNA Sequencing for Transcriptomics

RNA-Seq Experimental Workflow

RNA-Seq Workflow Considerations

Steps to Select the Right Platform for RNA Sequencing

Regulatory Landscape

Growth Strategy Recommendations

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rapid Advances in Data Analysis Capabilities Favorable Funding Scenario for Genomics and Biomedical Research Activities Decline in the Prices of Genome Sequencing Growing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments

Market Restraints Lack of Data Standardization Cost vs. Coverage Challenges

Market Opportunities Harnessing Blockchain and Cloud Computing Technologies Technological Advances in RNA Isolation and Extraction Processes



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

Other Emerging Single-Cell Technologies

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Market Trends

Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Product Instruments Tools and Reagents Software and Services

Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Technology Sequencing by Synthesis Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing

Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Application Expression Profiling Analysis Small RNA Sequencing De Novo Transcriptome Assembly Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics

Global Market for RNA Sequencing by End User Academic Research Organizations Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical and Hospital Laboratories Other End Users Geographic Breakdown

Global RNA Sequencing Market by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Ranking of Leading Market Players

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Collaborations and Agreements

New Product Launches

Partnerships

Expansions

Mergers and Acquisitions

The Role of CROs in RNA Sequencing Data Generation

Leading RNA Sequencing Service Providers

Chapter 7 Sustainability in RNA Sequencing Market: ESG Perspective

ESG Performance in the Market

ESG Practices in the RNA Sequencing Industry

Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies.

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories.

BGI

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Integrated DNA Technologies

Microsynth

Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Qiagen

Revvity

Standard Biotools

Thermo Fisher Scientific

