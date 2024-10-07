Heimar hf.: Regular Announcement of Share Buybacks in Accordance with the Buyback Program

In week 40, Heimar hf. (“Heimar”) purchased 5,000,000 of its own shares at a purchase price of ISK 154,800,000 in accordance with the following details:

Date Time Shares Purchased Share Price

(ISK) Purchase Price (ISK) 30.09.2024 09:47 1,000,000 30.9 30,900,000 01.10.2024 09:35 1,000,000 30.8 30,800,000 02.10.2024 09:36 1,000,000 31.4 31,400,000 03.10.2024

10:44

1,000,000

30.9

30,900,000

04.10.2024 09:37 1,000,000 30.8 30,800,000 Total 5,000,000 154,800,000

The transactions are in accordance with Heimar’s buyback program, which was announced on September 16, 2024. According to the program, the buybacks will amount to a maximum of ISK 500,000,000 in total, and the program will remain in effect until that limit is reached, but no later than the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Heimar owned 8,000,000 shares prior to the above transaction, and following these purchases, now holds 13,000,000 shares, or approximately 0.72% of the company’s issued shares, with a total purchase price of ISK 398,500,000.

The execution of the buyback program will comply with the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as referred to in the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, No. 60/2021, as well as the European Commission's delegated regulation No. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical terms related to buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – eythorb@heimar.is