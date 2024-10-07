Body & Brain Wellness: Bringing the Benefits of Yoga and Tai Chi to Corporate and Retreat Settings

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body & Brain Wellness is designed to bring the benefits of Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi , and other holistic practices to corporate settings and wellness retreats. Through these sessions, participants can experience the best of Body and Brain classes, including:



Mindfulness & Stress Management

Tai Chi & Qigong

Energy Yoga

Breathing and Meditation

These practices are adaptable to group settings, whether as a wellness retreat to escape the daily grind or as part of employee education and team-building programs. Sessions can be held online or in person, either at your place of business or at a location of your choice.

What makes Body & Brain Wellness unique is its focus on empowering individuals with the tools and understanding necessary to manage their well-being rather than just providing a feel-good class or workshop. Participants learn about the mind-body connection and the basics of holistic exercise, starting with a lecture to align everyone on the importance of wellness and their role in integrating it into their daily lives.

Participants can engage in fun team-building exercises that promote connection, communication, and positive interactions in the workplace. Finally, participants have the opportunity to experience various practices such as relaxing meditation, invigorating yoga, or Tai Chi. These practices can be adapted to suit different needs and settings, allowing individuals to experience the benefits firsthand.

Body & Brain Wellness is based on Brain Education, a curriculum that combines ancient traditional practices with modern neuroscience. Brain Education provides step-by-step guidance on how to:

Manage stress

Increase creativity and energy

Build emotional resilience

Improve concentration

Achieve greater satisfaction and fulfillment in life



Body & Brain Wellness is led by Dami Kim, who has over 25 years of experience teaching Brain Education to individuals and groups worldwide. Recently, she was recognized as one of the top trendsetters of 2024 by Meetings Today magazine , a leading publication in the meeting and event planning industry. She was honored for her innovative and effective wellness practices, which have helped some of the most stressed professionals learn to prioritize their well-being alongside their careers.

From Meetings Today: “Kim has opened people’s eyes to what is possible when they care for themselves the way they care for their clients, and why this is beneficial for their clients as well. Her approach to wellness is innovative, encouraging and inspiring, demonstrating how much we can do on our own for our well-being in simple, natural ways. Her insights have made people believe in the importance of taking true ownership of the well-being of their body and brain for successful career longevity.”

If you’d like to bring Body and Brain Wellness to your meeting or corporate event, you can contact Dami Kim at dami@bodynbrain.com .

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

For almost three decades, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi has been at the forefront of introducing holistic fitness concepts and energy self-healing principles through its yoga, tai chi qigong, and mind-body classes. These practices aim to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Blending traditional healing philosophies with modern neuroscience, Body & Brain utilizes a unique system designed to maximize the brain's function and its integration with the body. This curriculum, known as Brain Education, is practiced in over 75 locations nationwide and various educational, wellness, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

