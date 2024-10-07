Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Oslo, 7 October 2024

This disclosure of large shareholding is sent on behalf of Robert N. Keith, a shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

The Company disclosed on 19 September 2024 a private placement of 75,000,000 new shares. The private placement is divided into two tranches, whereas tranche 1 consisted of 61,790,320 shares and tranche 2 will consist of 13,209,680 shares. The share capital increase associated with tranche 1 was registered on 27 September 2024. Completion of tranche 2 remains subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 14 October 2024.

As one of several share lenders, Robert N. Keith lent 2,990,320 shares into the transactions to facilitate a delivery-versus-payment settlement of the private placement, of which 2,351,42 has been returned. Following the share lending and completion of tranche 1 of the said private placement, Robert N. Keith as of today owns 53,858,631 shares, representing 7.9% of the total number of shares and votes, in the Company.