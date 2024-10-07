Health Information Exchange Market to hit USD 3.9 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Health Information Exchange Market size was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a development trajectory, with an expected CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2032. The rising adoption and endorsement of electronic medical records (EMR) and electronic health records (EHR) drive this progression.

EMRs and EHRs enhance interoperability, patient care, and operational efficiency while gaining regulatory support. These records facilitate efficient communication and information sharing across healthcare systems, forming the foundation of Health Information Exchange (HIE) platforms.

A 2021 report from the American Hospital Association (AHA) revealed that 96% of U.S. hospitals had integrated certified EHR technology. Such adoption metrics, coupled with governmental incentives, highlight the pivotal role of EMRs and EHRs in promoting health information exchange and advancing the healthcare sector's digital evolution.

The overall health information exchange market is segmented based on type, implementation model, setup type, application, solution, end-use, and region.

In 2023, the directed exchange segment led the market, generating revenues of USD 710.4 million. Directed exchange, similar to secure email, facilitates straightforward information transfer between healthcare providers. Its ease of implementation, especially for organizations with limited IT resources, makes it a favored choice. Additionally, its compliance with regulatory mandates like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) underscores its growing preference.

Forecasts suggest the hybrid model segment will lead the market with projected revenues of USD 2.1 billion. By blending centralized and decentralized methods, the hybrid model offers adaptability across diverse healthcare settings, from large hospitals to small clinics. Its cost-effectiveness stands out; organizations can leverage existing infrastructures while gradually integrating new technologies and processes.

In 2023, the health information exchange market from web portal development segment captured a notable 29.7% market share. Workflow management systems enhance operational efficiency, overseeing processes from patient intake to discharge. These systems integrate fluidly with EHR and HIE platforms, ensuring seamless data flow and interoperability across varied healthcare IT landscapes.

North America, with a revenue of USD 766.5 million in 2023, is poised for significant expansion in the health information exchange market. The Meaningful Use initiative, part of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, incentivizes EHR adoption and effective utilization. This initiative, emphasizing data sharing and interoperability, aligns with HIE criteria. Additionally, the shift to cloud computing in healthcare, offering scalability and cost efficiency, simplifies the adoption and implementation of HIE systems.

Major players in health information exchange market include Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, AXIOM Systems, Cerner Corporation, Contexture, Data Trans Solutions, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric, Health Catalyst, Infor, InterSystems Corporation, LightBeam and MEDITECH among others.

