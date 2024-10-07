Radisson Appoints David Ross as Vice President of Exploration and Adds Third Drill Rig at O’Brien Gold Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Ross as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately, and the acceleration of the Company’s ongoing, fully-funded 35,000 metre drill program at the Company’s O’Brien Gold Project (“O’Brien” or the “Project”) with the addition of a third drill rig.

Mr. Ross is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in mineral resource estimation and the exploration of structurally hosted gold deposits. He was until recently Vice President of Geology and Exploration at Calibre Mining Corporation and its predecessor company, Marathon Gold Corporation. At Marathon, David oversaw a significant growth in the mineral resource inventory at the Valentine Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, and initiated Valentine’s ongoing programs of property-scale exploration and mining grade control. Prior to Marathon, David served as Senior Manager of Mineral Resources at Teranga Gold Corporation and served for fifteen years with Roscoe Postle Associates, now part of SLR Consulting Limited. David has a B.Sc. in Geology from Carleton University, an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from Queen’s University and is a Professional Geologist in the provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador. He is an author and Qualified Person for over 50 NI 43-101 Technical Reports.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “I am very happy to be announcing the addition of Dave Ross to the Radisson team. Having worked with David previously, I know that his specific experience in exploring structurally hosted gold deposits, and his expertise and professionalism in mineral resource estimation, will give significant value to the Company as we continue to explore O’Brien and contemplate its future development. Dave’s leadership attributes will also benefit us as we look to develop our young Quebec based exploration team. Dave joins us as we are intersecting deep, high-grade mineralization at O’Brien, commencing a milling assessment with IAMGOLD focussed on the nearby Doyon mill, and completing a highly successful and oversubscribed financing for our 2025 work programs.”

Radisson further announces that the Company’s ongoing 35,000 metre drill program has been accelerated with the addition of a third drill rig, which will be in place until the end of the year. Recent deep drilling at O’Brien has confirmed significant high-grade mineralization at approximately 1,100 metres vertical depth, 170 metres below the current Mineral Resource and well below the level of the historic workings at the adjacent O’Brien Gold Mine. The Project remains open to the east, west and at depth. Additional results from the ongoing drill program are expected over the coming weeks and months.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 “Technical Report on the O’Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada” effective March 2, 2023, Radisson’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O’Brien Gold Project.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

mmanson@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, the planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Company's ability to grow the O’Brien project and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at O’Brien; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.