Prefixbox Announces Prefixbox AI Search & Filter Now Available on the Shopify App Store

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefixbox has launched Prefixbox AI Search & Filter on the Shopify App Store, a major commerce platform, empowering retailers to easily leverage Prefixbox’s AI product search and discovery solutions. Prefixbox is a leading commerce search provider that helps retailers increase their conversion rate and online revenue via improving search result relevance. Its AI-powered search automatically improves result relevancy and saves retailers time and money.
Prefixbox AI Search
The solution enables retailers using Shopify to adopt AI powered search and detailed search analytics in just a few clicks.
By implementing Prefixbox, Shopify merchants have access to the following:
- Cutting edge search technology
- Dynamic product filtering
- Detailed search analytics
- Easy-to-use merchandising tools to promote products
Comments on the News
- “We’re excited to have Prefixbox AI Search for live on Shopify, making this cutting-edge solution available to thousands of retailers in a quick and easy-to-use way,” said Paige Tyrrell, Chief Growth Officer at Prefixbox.
Prefixbox AI Search & Filter is currently available on the Shopify App Store at: https://apps.shopify.com/prefixbox-search
About Prefixbox
Prefixbox is a leading AI-powered product search and discovery solution for E-commerce retailers.
For more information visit: www.prefixbox.com.
Follow Prefixbox on LinkedIn and X
Media Contact: Paige Tyrrell
Prefixbox
+34 674 550 097
paige@prefixbox.com