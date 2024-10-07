Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 October 2024 – On 7 August 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.



Under the programme initiated 7 August 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.4 billion in the period from 7 August 2024 to 4 November 2024.

Since the announcement 30 September 2024, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,604,058 1,433,558,129 30 September 2024 42,000 789.33 33,151,683 1 October 2024 44,500 800.02 35,600,886 2 October 2024 54,964 789.23 43,379,237 3 October 2024 42,000 786.11 33,016,607 4 October 2024 42,000 776.48 32,612,011 Accumulated under the programme 1,829,522 1,611,318,553

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 14,225,279 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 4 October 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 12,896,648 B shares at an average share price of DKK 879.22 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 11,339,024,603.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649 idmg@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 74 / 2024



Attachments