Private Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Telecommunications Competitive Landscape Report 2024-2029 - Opportunities Beyond Connectivity and Managed Services Enable New Revenue Streams

This study identifies growth opportunities for telcos in the global private MEC sector. It provides a list of potential revenue streams, the telcos' total addressable market (TAM), and insights into which areas are expected to generate the most revenue.

Private multi-access edge computing (MEC) involves deploying dedicated computing and networking resources on a client's premises. It prioritizes ultra-low latency, data security, and customization, making it ideal for industrial automation, smart factories, and applications demanding real-time control and stringent data privacy.

This segment of the MEC industry is experiencing significant growth, with providers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific launching commercial offerings and experiencing increased adoption. In the next 5 years, edge computing is poised to revolutionize the way industries operate and consumers live, transform organizational structures, and drive innovation.

Private MEC offers telecommunication companies (telcos) a chance to create innovative business-to-business (B2B) services like data monetization through edge-based Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). This high-growth market is driven by the need for real-time data processing and network resilience for businesses.



The study also sizes the growth opportunities (ranging from $100 million to over a billion) and analyzes them qualitatively, offering recommendations on how telcos should leverage the changes emerging from this space. The base year for the study is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Hardware Reselling as a Revenue Stream

Professional Services and the Telco Advantage

Enhanced Connectivity

Software as a Revenue Stream

Managed Services as a Revenue Stream

Cloud Services as a Revenue Stream

Application Hosting and Management as a Revenue Stream

Value-added Services and the Telco Advantage

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Private Multi-access Edge Computing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definition - Edge Computing and MEC Concepts

Market Definition - Private MEC

Key Private MEC Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Streams for Telcos in Private MEC

Private MEC Applications Across Industries

Competitive Environment

Cooperation Agreements for MEC Standardization and Interoperability

