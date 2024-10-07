Perspective Therapeutics to Participate at the Oppenheimer Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit & JonesResearch Virtual Radiopharma Day

SEATTLE, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that its senior management will participate in panel discussions and company presentations at the Oppenheimer Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit in New York, NY on October 8, 2024 and the JonesResearch Virtual Radiopharma Day on October 29, 2024.

Oppenheimer Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit



The Next Wave of TRTs – Targets, Targeting Technologies and Isotopes

Format: Panel

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Supply Chain Challenges and Controversies: Ac225 Availability, Pb212 Logistics, The Last Mile

Format: Panel

Time: 10:50 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. ET

Company Presentations

Format: Presentation

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

JonesResearch Virtual Radiopharma Day

Format: Panel

Webcast events can be accessed live, and replays will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on the Perspective website.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

