Mural Oncology to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

WALTHAM, Mass and DUBLIN, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced three upcoming poster presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place November 6-10, 2024 in Houston.

The company will present tumor microenvironment pharmacodynamic data from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-3 study, an evaluation of less frequent dosing of nemvaleukin, Mural’s engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2). Additionally, Mural will share data from its two preclinical research programs in IL-18 and IL-12, including new preclinical efficacy data for IL-18. The details are as follows.

Title: Tumor microenvironment pharmacodynamic effect of nemvaleukin less frequent intravenous dosing in multiple solid tumors: results from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-3 study

Abstract Number: 217

Presentation Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Title: Preclinical efficacy and immune activity of half-life extended IL-18 fusion proteins resistant to IL-18BP suppression

Abstract Number: 1340

Presentation Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Title: Modulation of IL-12p70 exposure and activity following sequential administration of tumor targeted self-assembling split IL-12 subunits

Abstract Number: 1300

Presentation Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential, and reach, of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma reading out in the first half of 2025. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Nemvaleukin

Nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) is a novel, engineered cytokine designed to leverage antitumor effects of the IL-2 pathway while mitigating the hallmark toxicities that limit its use. Nemvaleukin selectively binds to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) and is sterically occluded from binding to the high-affinity IL-2R. Because of this molecular design, nemvaleukin treatment leads to preferential expansion of antitumor CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, with minimal expansion of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in two potentially registrational late-stage trials.

About Mural Oncology’s IL-18 Program

IL-18 is a potent immune-stimulating cytokine, but its efficacy is blunted by IL-18 binding protein (IL-18BP), a high affinity decoy receptor that binds to, and neutralizes, IL-18, thereby rendering it ineffective. Native IL-18’s potency is also limited by its short half-life. Mural Oncology’s novel approach to protein engineering is designed to mitigate these issues. First, Mural introduced mutations to IL-18 that eliminate binding to IL-18BP while minimally impacting the native IL-18 structure. Second, it fused IL-18 to protein scaffolds which extend the half-life and increase IL-18’s exposure. Together, these have demonstrated more durable immunological effect in preclinical studies. Mural intends to nominate a development candidate for its IL-18 program by the end of this year and file an IND submission by the end of 2025.

About Mural Oncology’s IL-12 Program

Native IL-12 is a highly potent pro-inflammatory cytokine, but because of its very narrow therapeutic index, it can also be toxic with systemic exposure. To mitigate this hallmark toxicity, Mural, through its novel approach to protein engineering, split the IL-12p70 heterodimer into two inactive monomers: IL12p35 and IL-12p40. These individual subunits are then separately fused to antibody fragments and sequentially injected, which deliver and concentrate IL-12 specifically in the tumor microenvironment to limit systemic exposure. In preclinical studies, Mural’s engineered IL-12 achieved the desired reduction in serum while maintaining tumor concentrations providing the potential to reduce systemic toxicities. Mural intends to nominate a development candidate for its IL-12 program by the end of this year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the company’s pipeline and development programs, including the expected timing of clinical updates from the ARTISTRY-6 and ARTISTRY-7 trials, the expected timing of preclinical updates, candidate nomination, and IND submission, including with respect to the Company’s IL-18 and IL-12 programs, the potential of the company’s product candidates and programs to address unmet medical needs, and the continued progress of its pipeline and programs. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, among others, the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical development, clinical trials, recruitment of patients, product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; that preclinical or interim results and data from ongoing clinical studies of the company’s cytokine programs and product candidates may not be predictive of future or final results from such studies, results of future clinical studies or real-world results; future clinical trials or future stages of ongoing clinical trials may not be initiated or completed on time or at all; the company’s product candidates, including nemvaleukin, could be shown to be unsafe or ineffective; changes in the cost, scope and duration of development activities; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may make adverse decisions regarding the company’s product candidates; and those other risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024 and in subsequent filings the company may make with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

