Microbix Presents Novel HSV Test Control at EMMD

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it is presenting results of a novel Quality Assessment Product (“QAP™”) for supporting patient diagnosis and tissue analysis relating to infection with the Herpes Simplex Virus (“HSV”) at the European Meeting on Molecular Diagnostics (“EMMD”) taking place in Noordwijk, The Netherlands, October 9 to 11, 2024.



At EMMD, Microbix will interact with key opinion leaders, collaborators, and customers that create and utilize the available assays to diagnose, screen, and direct treatment of HSV, many other infectious diseases, and other conditions such as cancers. Microbix will also be attending multiple scientific and clinical care lectures and discussions that are directly pertinent to its ever-growing portfolio of QAPs that help ensure the accuracy of molecular (i.e., “PCR”) tests and their workflows.

Also at EMMD, Microbix will present its poster titled “ FFPE HSV-1 and HSV-2 simulated tissue sections mounted on slides for use as prospective quality controls in IHC and qPCR workflows. ” The poster reviews the performance of a novel (RUO) QAP to support PCR-based detection of HSV and immunohistochemical analysis of Formalin-Fixed and Paraffin-Embedded (“FFPE”) tissue samples. Following presentation of the poster on the afternoon of October 9th, it will be made available at https://microbix.com.

In spite of efforts to detect, treat, and prevent the spread of HSV, it is estimated that over half of all people worldwide are chronically infected with a strain of this virus. Emerging research is also establishing that chronic infection with HSV is a risk factor for, and can lead to, severe conditions like esophagitis, hepatitis, pneumonia, encephalitis, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders. More widespread diagnosis of HSV and detailed analysis of infected tissues may therefore be a route to prevention of the serious health consequences that can result from HSV infections. Microbix is pleased to support the more widespread use of such testing by helping to ensure its quality and accuracy.

Pavel Zhelev, Microbix’s Director of Product Management and a co-author of the poster commented, “We believe our latest QAP is the first test-control that is fully consistent and reproducible for supporting both molecular and immunohistochemical analyses of HSV-infected FFPE tissue samples. We are pleased to support cutting-edge science in this field of chronic infection and resulting genetic damage – building from our portfolio of industry-leading test-controls in liquid, Copan FLOQSwab, and FFPE formats.”

Microbix gratefully acknowledges two external collaborators on this work, namely Sunnybrook Research Institute (Canada), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (United States).

Purchase enquiries for Microbix QAPs can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 100 skilled employees and sales now targeting C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of EMMD, the Poster, the HSV QAPs, or their relevance, Microbix’s or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

