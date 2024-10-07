North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2024 Featuring FLO, Kempower, ChargePoint, Blink Charging, Tesla, Efacec, Enel X Way, ABB, and Delta

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regional Market Analysis - North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A combination of both strong and sustained drive supply and demand policies is necessary for driving EV adoption. In North American markets, governments have introduced supply regulations, such as fuel efficiency standards or sales mandates, hence have been clear increases in model availability, with vehicle manufacturers prioritizing those markets for the supply of EVs.

Charging availability is a critical enabling factor for electric fleet deployment, and the strategic roles of various charging speeds and types of chargers must be tailored for each location. The trends within the EVCI market vary across different applications and location types. This product includes country-specific market sizing, targets, incentives, and grants.

It has a separate report on different applications and forecasts the EV charging market for different sub-locations to provide stakeholders with an understanding of market development trends. Additionally, analysis of the ownership of chargers in each type of country gives an indication for EV charger manufacturers to target the correct market.

Scope:

Market sizing in terms of units and revenue

Market shares

Supplier profiles

EV charging targets and incentives

Chargers pricing

Overview of 4 main applications (residential, workplace, destination, en-route)

Market sizing segmented by 'Owner' of chargers (energy retailers, CPOs, fleets, city & infrastructure, public transport, residential and businesses)

Qualitative and Competitive Analysis

Geographical Scope:

North America (NAM)

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Products Mentioned:

EV Chargers

AC Chargers

DC Chargers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Policies & Incentives

E-Mobility targets and milestones

EVCI incentives of leading markets in North America

4. Market Sizing

Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5. Competitive Analysis

Market Shares

Top Suppliers

6. Market Trends

Rise in adoption of NACS, timeline

Policies, incentives & plans

Mergers & acquisitions

Technology innovation

Companies Featured

FLO

Kempower

ChargePoint

Blink Charging

Tesla

Efacec

Enel X Way

ABB

Delta

