MariMed Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, announced today it will report third quarter 2024 financial results on November 6, 2024 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on November 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.



A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q324 Earnings Webcast . A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007