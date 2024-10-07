Intellia Therapeutics Announces Initiation of HAELO Phase 3 Study of NTLA-2002, an Investigational In Vivo CRISPR Gene Editing Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

NTLA-2002 is a single-dose treatment designed to prevent potentially life-threatening swelling attacks in people with hereditary angioedema (HAE)

NTLA-2002 is Intellia’s second in vivo candidate to enter late-stage clinical development from its modular gene editing platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced the initiation of HAELO, a global, pivotal Phase 3 study of NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy in development as a single-dose treatment for this potentially life-threatening disease. Patient screening is active following Intellia’s successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting and submission of an Investigational New Drug Application amendment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Initiation of the HAELO Phase 3 trial is a significant milestone for Intellia as we enter the final stage of clinical development for NTLA-2002 for people living with hereditary angioedema,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “Data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study showed great promise that a single-dose treatment can lead to a complete response – no more attacks and no further treatment required. We are working urgently to bring forward NTLA-2002 to address the real-world needs of people suffering from this disease and, ultimately, believe it will bring significant value to patients, physicians and payors.”

HAELO is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NTLA-2002 in 60 adults with Type I or Type II HAE. Patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive a single 50 mg infusion of NTLA-2002 or placebo. Patients randomized to the placebo arm will be eligible for optional crossover to NTLA-2002 at week 28. The primary endpoint is the change in number of HAE attacks from week 5 through week 28.

Intellia is initiating the Phase 3 study based on positive safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study (NCT05120830) of NTLA-2002. Interim Phase 1 clinical data showed dramatic reductions in attack rate, as well as consistent, deep and durable reductions in kallikrein levels. Intellia previously announced positive toplines results from the Phase 2 portion of the study. The Company plans to present the detailed results at the 2024 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place October 24 – 28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NTLA-2002

Based on Nobel-prize winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2002 has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is designed to prevent HAE attacks by inactivating the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. NTLA-2002 has received five notable regulatory designations, including Orphan Drug and RMAT Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Innovation Passport by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation by the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disease characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE. Although there is no known cure for HAE, there are preventative and on-demand treatment options to help manage the condition, including long- and short-term prophylaxis used to prevent swelling attacks. Current treatment options often include life-long therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company’s in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations concerning: the safety, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical programs for NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) pursuant to its clinical trial applications (“CTA”) and investigational new drug (“IND”) submissions, including the expected timing of data releases, regulatory feedback, regulatory filings, and the initiation, enrollment, dosing and completion of clinical trials, the potential of NTLA-2002 to lead to a complete response after a single dose; and its growth as a Company and expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses, future accumulated deficit and financial results.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for its product candidates, including uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials; risks related to the ability to develop and commercialize any one or more of Intellia’s product candidates successfully; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials due to regulatory feedback or other developments; and risks related to Intellia’s collaborations not continuing or not being successful. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

