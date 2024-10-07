FTI Consulting Strengthens Global Insurance Services Practice with Senior Hire

WASHINGTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Global Insurance Services practice with the appointment of Maria Filipakis as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Ms. Filipakis is based in New York and has deep expertise across the insurance, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity and financial services industries. She has nearly two decades of experience serving in government as a litigator, enforcement lawyer, chief of a state securities bureau, and banking and insurance regulator.

Ms. Filipakis was the first Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Capital Markets Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services. In that role, she led the development and implementation of two first-in-the-nation regulations for cybersecurity and digital currencies.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Filipakis will support clients across the financial services industry with regulatory, compliance and claims challenges, risk management, due diligence and financial analysis. She will also bring her diverse background as an insurance and cybersecurity practitioner to help clients with a wide range of compliance and regulatory challenges.

“Our insurance industry clients have experienced a shift in the last few years with a number of emerging risks related to artificial intelligence, compliance, regulation and litigation,” said Wendy Shapss, a Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of the Global Insurance Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Our professionals combine industry expertise with technical acumen to guide clients through these challenges. The appointment of Maria highlights our ongoing commitment to provide the necessary tools to navigate this evolving risk landscape.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Filipakis co-founded and served as a Managing Partner at the Topside Group, working with companies and government agencies on strategic and regulatory matters related to securities, insurance, banking, cybersecurity, digital currencies and more.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Filipakis said, “FTI Consulting is widely recognized as a first-rate player in financial services when it comes to supporting strategic and tactical challenges. I look forward to joining my colleagues as we develop innovative and practical solutions that maximize value for our clients.”

William Perlstein, Global Segment Leader of the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment and Vice Chair of Client Services, added, “Businesses are reassessing how they approach risk management as they navigate a challenging regulatory landscape and advancements in artificial intelligence. Maria’s diverse experience and depth of knowledge across a broad range of businesses in the financial services sector enhances our ability to help clients identify and reduce risk and improve performance.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

