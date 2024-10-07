2025 MedDev eMarketing 2 Day In-Person Conference - May 6-7 2025, San Diego, USA: 'TED-style' Digital Marketing Leadership Storytelling Summit

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 MedDev eMarketing Summit" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in it's 9th year, the popular MedDev eMarketing Summit is back for 2025 in beautiful San Diego, on May 6-7th 2025.

This is a one-of-a-kind 'TED-style' digital marketing leadership storytelling Summit for anyone involved medical device marketing/sales/product strategy or branding! The focus will be on learning innovative marketing and sales techniques to increase sales of devices and combination products to physicians, hospitals, and consumers.

Fun and educational, leading medical device professionals are joining from far and wide to share their stories and strategies on how they transformed their campaigns and overcame their digital marketing and customer engagement challenges in an exciting and ever-evolving industry.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the digital health movement and join100+ leading medical device digital marketing professionals in a fun, interactive environment with speakers passionate about their topic and who genuinely want to help make the world a better place.

The 2025 Summit will share leading industry takeaways on Digital Strategy Leadership, Omni/Multi-Channel Strategies, AI/AR/VR, Programmatic Strategy, Chat GPT, Digital Transformation, Brand Authentication, Phygital (Digital + Physical) Marketing, Digital Health Disruption, B2B, B2C, Sales/Marketing alliances, EHR, Big Data/Segmentation, Metaverse, Patient Activation, Social Strategy, Mobile Engagement, and much more.

Advance your entire team with up to two years worth of new digital marketing strategies and expertise in just two days!

If you are involved in medical device marketing, product or brand strategy, you won't want to miss this event!

2024's Summit Topics Included:

Med Device Digital Marketing in the Age of AI: How to Transform the Consumer, Patient and Clinic Experience

Unleashing Digital Potential: Shockwave Medical's Rise to a 13-billion-dollar Brand

AI in MedTech One Year Later: What Have We Learned?

The Digital Turnaround: Implementing Innovation in an Established Health and Wellness Brand

Interactive, not Digital

Marketing an OTC Medical Device Direct to Consumer

Balancing Strategic Marketing with Advertising

eMarketing 2024: How to Use Data, Strategy and Evolving Tools to Generate Success

Unleashing The Creator Economy for MedTech using UGC & CGC

Swimming with Influencers on Social Media: How to use them to Build your Medical Device Brand

Creating Breakthrough Content: Exploring Effective Strategies and Lessons Learned in the Digital Era

Inside the World of Ethnographic Research: Unlocking Innovation Through Customer Empathy Mapping

Effective Prioritization of User Needs in Product Management

Overcoming the Traditional Sales/Marketing Divide in 2024

When Does DTC Make Sense? A Holistic Approach

The 5 Iron Rules for Successful AI Commercial Integration

Transforming Omnichannel Engagement for Medical Device Marketers

Maximizing Demand through Targeted LinkedIn Advertising

