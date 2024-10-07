Beanfield Leverages DZS Velocity Technology to Bring Up to 8 Gig Broadband Speeds to Canadian MDUs

DALLAS, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a developer of Networking, Connectivity, and Cloud Automation and Orchestration solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced that Beanfield, owner and operator of the largest independent fiber network in Toronto and Montreal, has deployed DZS Velocity fiber access platforms and Helix optical network terminals (ONTs) to deliver among the fastest internet speeds in Canada. Beanfield is leveraging DZS’ market-leading technology to offer its residential and business subscribers multi-gigabit services up to 8 Gigabits per second (Gbps) in multiple dwelling units (MDUs) in many of Canada’s largest cities.



“We have worked with the DZS team for nearly a decade to successfully deliver on our mission of creating better connected MDUs across Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa by offering our subscribers best-in-class technology,” said Michael Massie, SVP Residential Services, Beanfield. “The DZS Velocity platform and Helix ONTs allow us to continue that long established tradition by offering Canada’s premier multi-gigabit experience to our subscribers. At Beanfield, we pride ourselves on being a technology leader that is continually pushing the envelope by introducing products and solutions that will give our subscribers the ultimate communications experience. We are experiencing great traction with our multi-gig offerings, and they are clearly positioning Beanfield as the broadband leader in our target markets.”

“We are proud that DZS Velocity and Helix solutions are empowering Beanfield in two key ways,” said Scott St. John, Chief Customer Officer, DZS. “First, they allow Beanfield to immediately elevate their service offerings with multi-gig speeds, setting a new standard in their markets. Second, these solutions provide a future-proof foundation, enabling Beanfield to seamlessly upgrade their systems and offer even faster plans down the line. This flexibility ensures they can continue to meet the evolving demands of enhanced gaming, immersive communication and other bandwidth-intensive activities, keeping them ahead of the curve.”

The DZS Velocity and Helix platforms offer forward-thinking service providers like Beanfield numerous benefits including:

Maximum Performance: Scales to 800 Gbps of non-blocking switching capacity per slot to deliver maximum performance and flexible upgrades to 50 and 100 Gbps-class PON

Scales to 800 Gbps of non-blocking switching capacity per slot to deliver maximum performance and flexible upgrades to 50 and 100 Gbps-class PON Future-Ready: Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors

Supports simple in-place upgrades to the 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps PON and access technologies of tomorrow while maintaining non-blocking performance for all service types versus complete system replacement required by other vendors Open, Standards-based: Aligned with global standards to seamlessly interoperate with other third-party equipment, avoiding vendor lock-in due to having to rely on proprietary solutions



The DZS Velocity portfolio, environmentally hardened (-40 to +65 Celsius) across the entire suite, has form factors ranging from compact 1RU units through 2-slot, 6-slot, 14-slot and 16-slot chassis systems. It is the industry’s broadest environmentally hardened access portfolio made to span the needs from the central office or data center all the way to the remote Access Edge. Complemented by DZS’ innovative system-on-a-card technology that is standard for all products, the DZS Velocity portfolio empowers service providers to leap to multi-gigabit services at scale by enabling rapid transition from Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) to Multi-gigabit (XGS)-PON and on to 50G and even 100G PON services via any service port across the range of DZS systems, including in-place upgrades and stackable options. Helix home broadband solutions complement Velocity with a wide range of ONTs, access points and WiFi gateways.

This latest offering builds on the longstanding strategic relationship between Beanfield and DZS.

About Beanfield

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company with headquarters in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. Founded in 1988, its industry leading fibre-optic network is designed, built, owned and operated in-house. Its Mission is to bring desperately needed choice and superior high speed connectivity to business and residential customers in Canada’s largest cities. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price because that’s How It Should Be. For more information, visit www.beanfield.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (OTC: DZSI) is a developer of Networking, Connectivity, and Cloud Automation and Orchestration solutions enabling broadband everywhere.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

