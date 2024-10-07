Golden Matrix Group to Showcase Expanded Portfolio and Proprietary Technology at G2E Las Vegas 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) ("GMGI" or the "Company"), a leading developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems, and gaming content, today announced that it will be participating in the 2024 Global Gaming Expo (G2E), held at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 7 to October 10, at booth #5130. This will be GMGI’s inaugural participation at G2E as a combined entity with Meridianbet. At the event, GMGI will present an updated B2B network, emphasizing its state-of-the-art proprietary software, including the unveiling of the brand-new Atlas System, a fifth-generation core system solution that supports both sports betting and iGaming. The new technology helps position GMGI among the top 5% of global industry players with wholly owned proprietary software.

Joint Participation and Expanded Brand Awareness

Meridianbet, a renowned global sportsbook and iGaming operator, and Expanse Studios, GMGI’s wholly owned iGaming content developer, will both be showcased at the booth under the unified GMGI banner. Together, the entities will demonstrate the strength of their collaboration following their acquisitions by GMGI, leveraging their complementary strengths to build global brand awareness and delivering cutting-edge solutions to both operators and players.

Visitors to the booth will experience the newest innovations firsthand, including:

Meridianbet's B2B Offerings: A comprehensive and updated portfolio of B2B solutions featuring Meridianbet’s proprietary Atlas core system and state-of-the-art AI player recommenders, which deliver next-generation iGaming and sports betting capabilities; and

Expanse Studios' Latest Games: A preview of Expanse Studios' new crash games and social casino content, aimed at driving engagement and expanding its presence in both regulated and social gaming markets.

Strategic Meetings

In addition to product showcases, GMGI is set to hold a series of high-level meetings with key industry stakeholders, potential business partners and market analysts. These discussions are aimed at identifying strategic opportunities and further enhancing GMGI’s growth trajectory in key regulated markets while strengthening the Company’s position in the global gaming industry.

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix Group, commented, “This year’s G2E is particularly special for us, as it’s the first time we are presenting as a unified entity with Meridianbet post-acquisition. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming content to a global audience. The introduction of our brand-new Meridianbet B2B network and our expanded product portfolio positions us among the top players in the industry, and we look forward to capitalizing on the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.”

As part of its ongoing global expansion, Meridianbet has been shortlisted for a highly anticipated sports betting and iGaming license in Brazil, further expanding GMGI’s footprint in this critical growth market in South America, in addition to the firm’s robust presence in Africa and Europe.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary gaming technology. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. In 2024, Golden Matrix completed the acquisition of Meridianbet, a well-established and B2B and B2C sports betting and gaming platform operating and regulated in multiple markets in Europe, Africa and LatAm, providing the combined entity with additional international operations. For more information, please visit: https://goldenmatrix.com/company/ .

