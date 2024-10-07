Kornit Digital Empowers Hybrid Digital to Fuel its Next Stage of Business Growth

Apparel producer servicing major online retailers further drives analog to digital transformation with adoption of the Kornit Apollo automated, direct-to-garment platform

Expanded use of Kornit MAX technology solidifies Hybrid Digital’s commitment to high quality digital production, while fulfilling the rapid time-to-market needs of its selling partners



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that Hybrid Digital, a division of Hybrid Apparel – an industry leading wholesaler of fashion licensed apparel and partner to major online retailers and wholesale retailers like Walmart, Target and Kohl’s – is adding Kornit Apollo to its current Kornit Atlas MAX production lines. The expanded adoption will further the company’s screen to digital transformation – key to leveraging digital production as its competitive edge and powering new customer expectations for rapid delivery.

Originally a transfer producer and printer, Hybrid Digital made its shift from analog to digital production several years ago to align with emerging production and delivery times demanded by online retail, while ensuring wholesalers can meet requirements for holding little or no wasted inventory. With the Kornit Apollo, Hybrid Digital is responding to the market’s new benchmarks for even faster delivery times – speeding production cycles to serve even more customers faster and fueling business growth.

“At Hybrid Apparel, we are investing in technology and resources to increase our speed to market, improve inventory management, and provide retailers and consumers quality products on demand. With the changing retail landscape and challenges, Hybrid Digital in partnership with Kornit is providing that solution,” said Stephen Teglas, President of Hybrid Digital. “Our track-record of success with Kornit has been incredible, leveraging the technology to capture new market opportunities and grow our customer base during this time of accelerated change. Apollo is one of the most significant steps in digital production we’ve taken in recent years.”

“Changing market dynamics, expectations for accelerated delivery times, and demand for the highest quality garments make digital production more important than ever. Hybrid Digital has built a reputation as a market leader consistently delivering on-demand production for innovative, creative apparel – without being held back by long lead times or lengthy production cycles,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Our Apollo system is an industry game-changer, helping customers like Hybrid Digital further embrace all that is possible with on-demand, digital production.”

Ready to learn more about the power of Kornit Apollo? See how the system is helping industry leaders like Hybrid Digital embrace digital production by visiting hybridapparel.com or the Kornit Apollo site.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

About Hybrid Apparel

Founded in 1997, Hybrid Apparel is a full-service design, development, sourcing, production, and apparel distribution company based in Cypress, Calif. Hybrid has a world-class sourcing and global supply chain infrastructure, with expertise in customer delivery and service across a wide range of apparel categories and geographies. In 2021, Hybrid became a leading provider of on-demand garment printing with its acquisition of Air Waves/Hybrid Digital. As the industry leader in brand and licensing management, Hybrid supports the best global and national brands as well as entertainment and licensed properties. For more information, visit hybridapparel.com.

