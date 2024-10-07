Media advisory: Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund and Fund for Railway Accidents Involving Designated Goods to announce new compensation hub

OTTAWA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ship-source Oil Pollution Fund and the Fund for Railway Accidents Involving Designated Goods will hold a press conference to announce the launch of a new compensation hub. This initiative represents a major transformation in how both Funds help victims of oil spills from ships or boats and major rail accidents involving crude oil to obtain compensation.



Participation in the Q&A session of this event will be in person or via Zoom, and for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

Date & Time: October 8, 2024, 09:30 a.m. (ET)

Location:

135-B Press Conference Room

West Block, Parliament Hill

3938 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON, K1A 0A6

Speakers: