Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2024

| Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 27/9/2024 246,287 555.05 136,701,752   
Monday, 30 September 2024 1,600 580.49 928,784   
Tuesday, 1 October 2024 1,600 581.03 929,648   
Wednesday, 2 October 2024 1,600 574.96 919,936   
Thursday, 3 October 2024 1,700 572.33 972,961   
Friday, 4 October 2024 1,700 573.79 975,443   
In the period 30/9/2024 - 4/10/2024 8,200 576.44 4,726,772   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 4/10/2024 254,487 555.74 141,428,524   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,865,413 treasury shares corresponding to 7.46% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

2024-10-07 FBM24-55 SBB-w40 ENG SBB2024 Week 40