Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 27/9/2024
|246,287
|555.05
|136,701,752
|Monday, 30 September 2024
|1,600
|580.49
|928,784
|Tuesday, 1 October 2024
|1,600
|581.03
|929,648
|Wednesday, 2 October 2024
|1,600
|574.96
|919,936
|Thursday, 3 October 2024
|1,700
|572.33
|972,961
|Friday, 4 October 2024
|1,700
|573.79
|975,443
|In the period 30/9/2024 - 4/10/2024
|8,200
|576.44
|4,726,772
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 4/10/2024
|254,487
|555.74
|141,428,524
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,865,413 treasury shares corresponding to 7.46% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
