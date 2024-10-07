Boston Bruins Defenseman Hampus Lindholm Returns as Plymouth Rock Assurance’s Brand Ambassador

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Plymouth Rock Assurance will welcome Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm as the official brand ambassador for Plymouth Rock’s Bruins Insurance Program. Lindholm will also return for his second season of Plymouth Rock’s "The Bostonians" creative campaign as part of this partnership.



As the only recurring celebrity guest of “The Bostonians,” Hampus will re-join the crew made up of New England mascots Wally, Pat Patriot and Blades, along with the Red Sox groundskeeper, the Bruins ice cleaner, Patriots Militia Man and the beloved sister from Lawrence. Launched in 2022 with Boston-based creative agency Rival, the advertising campaign features the motley crew of Boston sports personalities living together in a fictional home. The new commercials will be featured in several TV spots airing on NESN in October as well as on Plymouth Rock's YouTube page.

Lindholm shared that “being a part of Plymouth Rock’s ‘The Bostonians’ family continues to bring me closer to the Boston community, and I’m excited to return for another season representing my team, Plymouth Rock Assurance and the entire Bruins fanbase.”

Lindholm is back with the Bruins for his third season as a key player for the team. Hailing from Helsingborg, Sweden, Lindholm is celebrated for his smooth skating, offensive flair, and defensive skills, making him one of the NHL's top defensemen. During the 2023-24 season, Lindholm made significant contributions with three goals and 23 assists, totaling 26 points.

"We’re passionate about supporting our local sports community at Plymouth Rock and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Hampus Lindholm back as a brand ambassador," said Brad Baker, Managing Director, Marketing at Plymouth Rock Assurance. "Hampus is an integral part of the Bruins, and his dedication on and off the ice mirrors our commitment to serving the die-hard fans of this city. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden, and we're proud to have Hampus along for the journey."

Since 2018, Plymouth Rock has worked with the Boston Bruins and TD Garden to offer the Bruins Insurance Program to Plymouth Rock auto insurance customers in CT, MA and NH. For just an additional $10 per year, Plymouth Rock customers can score special perks including:

Discounted ticket offers to Bruins home games

Priority access to concerts and events at TD Garden

Invitations to skate on the Bruins ice

Membership to the TD Garden Insider Club

Complimentary passes to The Sports Museum and Heritage Hall at TD Garden

Savings at the Boston ProShop powered by '47

To learn more about Plymouth Rock’s Bruins Insurance Program, visit: www.plymouthrock.com/insurance/auto/ma/discounts-benefits/bruins-fan-program

