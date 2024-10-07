Surfactants Market to Reach USD 72.2 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Applications in Healthcare and Food Sectors |Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The surfactant market is witnessing high growth due to the variety of applications in industries that encompass personal care, household cleaning, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Surfactants or surface-active agents form an absolute must for the reduction of surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid and a solid. Thus, an absolute must in any product that is prepared consists of detergents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. With the fast shift in consumer behavior towards more environmentally friendly products, bio-based and natural surfactants have gained popularity in the personal care and cosmetics industry.

Another sector that galvanizes the Surfactants market is the Healthcare segment. Sales of drug delivery systems and biomedical products are rapidly increasing. Increased population, urbanization, and industrialization in developing countries are driving an increase in demand for household and industrial cleaning agents in which surfactants have suitable applications. Besides, greater awareness of hygiene and cleanliness coming through new world health issues increased the demand for surfactants in various fields and made it an indispensable constituent in all day-to-day products as well.





The Surfactants Market Size was valued at USD 48.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Some of the main drivers that currently contribute to the growth in this market include an increase in the use of surfactants in the food industry, rising interest in protein-based formulations, expanded applications in health care and biotechnology, and sustainable and bio-based surfactants in a high number of industries.

Top 10 Companies Operating in the Surfactants Industry Worldwide

BASF SE The Dow Chemical Company Stepan Company Clariant AG Evonik Industries AG Croda International Plc Solvay Huntsman Corporation Arkema Kao Corporation

Which Segment Dominated the Surfactants Market?

In 2023, the household detergents segment dominated the surfactants market with an estimated market share of around 35%. Household detergents depend largely on surfactants to achieve their cleaning and removal capacities from fabrics and surfaces by removing dirt, oils, and stains. City household demand for cleaning and hygiene products has contributed to the domination of this segment in recent times. Ecologically friendly and biodegradable surfactants will further strengthen the market position of household detergents because the manufacturers are eager to exploit developing formulation technology to entrust such a product in an increase in consumer demand for sustainable products.

Surfactants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 48.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 72.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Cationic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants {Linear alkyl benzene, Fatty alcohol ether sulfates, Fatty alcohol sulfates, Sulfosuccinates, Others}, Non-ionic Surfactants {Fatty alcohol ethoxylates (FAE), Alkyl phenol ethoxylates (APE), Others}, Amphoteric surfactants, Others)



•By Substrate (Synthetic surfactants {Sucrose esters, Alkyl polyglycosides, Fatty acid glucamides, Sorbitan esters}, Bio-based surfactants {Low molecular weight biosurfactants, High molecular weight biosurfactants})



•By Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • The increasing consumer preference for sustainable and biodegradable products drives the demand for eco-friendly surfactants across various industries, including personal care, household cleaning, and agriculture



• Innovative formulation technologies are enhancing the performance and applications of surfactants, creating new opportunities in various industries

Rising Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetics:

Awareness toward skin care and personal hygiene is increasing; therefore, surfactant usage in shampoos, soaps, and skincare products is witnessing a tremendous boom. This trend is followed more specifically for natural and bio-based surfactants

Growing Applications in the Food Industry:

Surfactants have come to be an area of extremely important application in the food processing industry, for which they are applied as an emulsifier, stabilizers, and dispersing agents in foods and beverages. The boom in convenience foods and packaged food items has also accounted for this trend.

Expanding Usage in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals:

Surfactants are widely used in pharmaceutical formulations and drug delivery systems. Therefore, newer and advanced drug delivery methods involving surfactants have opened up new avenues for applications in biomedics.

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Surfactants:

As sustainability becomes a growth imperative, industries are being forced to use bio-based surfactants from natural resources. This is a significant area of growth as more and more consumers and manufacturers go in search of greener alternatives.

Rising Applications in Nanotechnology:

Surfactants have increasingly become a significant player in the nanotechnology industry, especially in the stabilization of nanoparticles and optimally enhancing product formulation. This has thrown open emergent spaces for market expansion, particularly in advanced material science, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Which Region Dominated in the Surfactants Market?

Europe dominated the Surfactants market with an approximate revenue share of about 30% in 2023. Higher penetration levels of surfactants are found in personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical segments. The major consumers of bio-based and natural surfactants in Europe are Germany, France, and the UK, which has been caused by increasing awareness among consumers in terms of the benefits linked to eco-friendly products. Aside from this, the strict environmental norms in Europe are driving innovation in green surfactant solutions, making the region strategic for growth in the market.

Conclusion

The surfactants market is estimated to be valued at around USD 72.2 billion by 2032, due to the vast usage of surfactants in all the personal care, household cleaning, and food processing industries. The biggest market for this region is Europe, where the category for household detergents has a significant share. The new trends in the industry are bio-based and environmentally friendly surfactants. Opportunities are even broader within the Asia-Pacific region. Innovative products based on sustainable surfactants have increasing demand. This market is expected to grow over the next decade.

