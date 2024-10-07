Digital Experience Platform Market is Expected to Expand at an Impressive 10% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the digital experience platform market will attain a value of USD 28.79 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapid digitization has led to high emphasis on digital experience for customers worldwide. As more and more businesses go digital, they are inclined to opt for digital experience platforms to enhance their customer experience and boost revenue generation capabilities as well. Rising demand for customized and personalized customer experiences will bolster digital experience platform market growth in the future.

Pages - 197

Tables - 61

Figures – 75

Digital Experience Platform Market Overview:

Digital Experience Platform Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 13.43 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 28.79 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Key Market Opportunities Demand for omnichannel customer engagement Key Market Drivers Growing digitization and demand for personalized customer experience

Digital Experience Platforms Slated to Hold a Dominant Share as More Organizations Focus on Improving User Engagement

With more and more organizations focusing on streamlining their sales and marketing operations across multiple channels, the demand for digital experience platforms is projected to surge around the world. Digital experience platforms allow organizations to deliver a personalized and centralized user experience from a single solution instead of having to use multiple tools and software. Emphasis on enhancing digital experience in the wake of growing digital transformations will also boost market growth.

Cloud Deployment of Digital Experience Platforms Will Emerge in Popularity at a Robust Pace in the Future

Cloud technologies have increased in popularity around the world owing to their high flexibility, scalability, and affordability. This is why digital experience platform companies are also deploying their solutions on cloud platforms to maximize their business and revenue generation potential in the long run. Moreover, high adoption of cloud-based digital experience platforms by small and medium enterprises will also help this segment boost market growth in the future.

Rapid Adoption of Advanced Digital Technologies Helps North America Lead Market Growth

Businesses and organizations in the North American region are leading the adoption of advanced digital technologies to optimize their business efficiency and profitability. This is why the demand for digital experience platforms is also surging impressively in this region. Evolving consumer preferences and growing emphasis on enhancing customer experience are also helping the United States become the most opportune market for digital experience platform companies in this region.

Digital Experience Platform Market Insights:

Drivers

Demand for personalized customer experience

Integration of advanced technologies to enhance customer experience

Rapid digital transformation around the world

Restraints

Data privacy and compliance issues

High costs of integration

Prominent Players in Digital Experience Platform Market

The following are the Top Digital Experience Platform Companies

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sitecore

Acquia, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Shopify Plus

Episerver AB

Key Questions Answered in Digital Experience Platform Market Report

What drives the global digital experience platform market growth?

Who are the leading digital experience platform providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for digital experience platforms in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing digital transformation, demand for personalized customer experiences), restraints (high costs of integration, data privacy and compliance issues), and opportunities (demand for omnichannel customer engagement), influencing the growth of digital experience platform market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Digital Experience Platform market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

