Verizon to expand high-speed Fios internet in Rhode Island

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, Verizon plans to expand its all-fiber, high-speed broadband, reliable service to over three thousand underserved addresses in Jamestown and Westerly.



“Verizon is focused on delivering high-speed internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide, especially in underserved areas,” said Paul Sullivan, Vice President New England Wireline Network Operations for Verizon. “Our commitment to Rhode Island continues as we expand access to our 100% fiber Fios internet service to power how residents work, live and play.”

"We applaud the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation for their leadership in establishing this robust broadband program in the Ocean State. This program will help Verizon continue to build and enhance our fast, reliable network statewide while fostering digital inclusion and equity in under-resourced communities," said Katharine Saunders, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for Verizon. "We know that residents depend on reliable broadband service to work, learn, and stream from home, and we look forward to expanding our network in these areas."

This expansion includes $3.6 million in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will deliver fast, fiber broadband service to residents in underserved parts of the state. More than 54 miles of fiber will be deployed in connection with the build – longer than the distance from the northern most to the southernmost tip of the state.

Transformative network performance

Verizon’s 100% fiber network delivers award-winning Fios broadband service. Customers who subscribe to Fios broadband service will have access to a wide range of plans that deliver at least 300 Mbps for both downloads and uploads starting at $35 per month with Auto Pay when bundled with any Verizon mobile plan.1 Select areas of Rhode Island will have access to Fios 2 Gig plans - the fastest speeds offered by Fios - for $84.99 per month with Auto Pay when bundled with any Verizon mobile plan.2

Construction of the expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

For existing postpaid mobile customers with a Verizon mobile plan (excludes prepaid, business and data-only plans) who then add and maintain a Fios 300 Mbps plan. Availability varies. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms apply. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. For existing postpaid mobile customers with a Verizon mobile plan (excludes prepaid, business and data-only plans) who then add and maintain a Fios 2 Gig plan. 2 Gig is available in select areas only. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req'd. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Mobile + Home Discount enrollment req'd. $99 setup and other terms may apply.2 Gigabit network connection to your home. Average wired download and upload speeds between 1.5 Gbps and 2.3 Gbps. Wired and wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info.

