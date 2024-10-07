OATS from AARP Celebrates Digital Inclusion Week with Free Events and Classes

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP is hosting a series of free digital literacy events for seniors in recognition of Digital Inclusion Week (DIW), taking place October 7-11. This annual event, powered by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), is a time when organizations and individuals come together to emphasize the importance of digital inclusion. The 2024 theme is Stronger Together: Mobilizing Toward Sustainability.



“Digital inclusion is also age-inclusion. OATS helped more than half a million older adults connect with technology over the past year, and they are living with more social connections, fitness activities, financial skills, and creative opportunities as a result,” said OATS Executive Director Tom Kamber. “We are proud to stand with our partners and colleagues across the country in recognition of Digital Inclusion Week.”

OATS flagship program Senior Planet will be hosting events throughout the week, including a panel discussion, Digital Equity: The Future of Bridging the Digital Divide, featuring a conversation about the importance and evolution of digital equity with OATS Executive Director Tom Kamber, AARP Director of Government Affairs Tim Morstad, and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Digital Dividends Program Manager Chisom Nnajiofor. The virtual event will be held on October 11 at 12:30 pm ET.

In Texas, OATS Regional Program Manager Darryl Greer will present two DIW proclamation signings. The City of San Antonio signing, sponsored by D4 Councilmember Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia and D3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran, will take place on October 7, and the Bexar County signing, sponsored by Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert, is scheduled for October 8.

For organizations looking to bring digital literacy programming to their communities, the Senior Planet licensing program equips partners with the tools to help older adults access technology and use it to enhance their lives. OATS will host a virtual information session on October 10 at 1 pm ET.

Virtual classes and lectures designed to bolster the digital literacy of older adults – one of the pillars of digital equity – will be offered throughout the week. Classes include:

As Digital Inclusion Week unfolds, OATS is dedicated to ensuring that older adults are equipped with the digital skills necessary to thrive in today’s technology-driven world. Join us this week as we come together to break down barriers and build a more inclusive digital future for all. For more information on our events and initiatives, call the Senior Planet hotline at 888-713-3495, open Monday through Friday from 9 am – 8 pm ET and Saturday from 9 am – 2 pm ET.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is “to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

