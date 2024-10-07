T2 Biosystems Announces Exclusive U.S. Agreement with Cardinal Health to Sell its FDA-Cleared Direct-From-Blood Diagnostics for Rapid Detection of Sepsis-Causing Pathogens

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) (the “Company”), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year exclusive U.S. agreement with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH),. Under the agreement, Cardinal Health will have exclusive rights to sell T2 Biosystems’ FDA-cleared direct-from-blood diagnostics for the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, including the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Candida® Panel.



“We are thrilled to have entered into a distribution agreement with Cardinal Health that will make them the exclusive distributor of our FDA-cleared direct-from-blood diagnostics in the United States which will dramatically increase our representation with hospital customers who are eager to add culture-independent diagnostics to strengthen their sepsis clinical care,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “We expect this collaboration to greatly expand our access to the U.S. hospital market as Cardinal Health has an extensive commercial and distribution infrastructure that includes capital equipment specialists who will sell the T2Dx Instrument.”

Despite the widespread use of blood culture-based diagnostics to detect sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic susceptibility, sepsis remains the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals and claims the lives of approximately 350,000 Americans annually.1 Sepsis also represents the leading cost of U.S. hospitalization, costing our healthcare system an estimated $62 billion annually.2 Lastly, sepsis is the leading cause of 30-day hospital readmission in the U.S., with 19% of sepsis survivors re-hospitalized within 30 days and 40% within 90 days,3,4,5 which underscores the need for advanced technologies in sepsis detection.

A September 2024 article which appeared in The Lancet, titled “The Culture of Blood Culture,” described the weakness of blood culture, including poor sensitivity (i.e., missed infections), slow time to result (i.e., typically 2-3 days); vulnerability to contamination; reduced effectiveness in patients who have received antibiotics; and a labor-intensive process requiring skilled technicians.

T2 Biosystems has developed the only FDA-cleared diagnostics able to detect sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly-from-blood, in just 3-5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The T2Bacteria Panel runs on the FDA cleared T2Dx Instrument and detects six pathogens which account for nearly 75% of U.S. bacterial bloodstream infections, with 90% sensitivity and 98% specificity, including E. faecium, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, A. baumannii, P. aeruginosa, and E. coli. The T2Candida Panel runs on the FDA-cleared T2Dx Instrument and detects five Candida species which account for up to 95% of U.S. Candida blood stream infections, with 91% sensitivity and 99% specificity, including C. albicans, C. tropicalis, C. parapsilosis, C. krusei, and C. glabrata. The T2 Biosystems test panels are not affected by prior antimicrobial treatment.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology and include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the T2Lyme™ Panel, and the expended T2Candida Panel to add the detection of Candida auris. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

