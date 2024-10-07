Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. -- Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on improving clinical outcomes and reducing healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets announced today changes to its Board of Directors (“Board”). After a long tenure of service with the predecessor company and Sanara, Mr. James “Jim” Stuckert has resigned from his position as a director, and Mr. Keith Myers has been appointed to serve as a director on the Board in order to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Stuckert’s resignation. Mr. Stuckert will continue to serve the Board as Director Emeritus.



Ron Nixon, Sanara’s Executive Chairman and CEO, stated, “I want to thank Jim for his leadership and extensive contributions over the past many years of Sanara’s growth. I speak for the entire board in thanking him for his contributions to the Company and wishing him the best.” Mr. Nixon added, “I have known Keith Myers for decades while he led the LHC Group team to become one of the most impactful home health and hospice providers in the U.S. His leadership, strategic vision, and experience will be invaluable as Sanara enters its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Myers is the chairman and CEO emeritus of LHC Group, one of the largest and highest quality in-home healthcare providers in the United States. He co-founded LHC Group in 1994 and led its growth from a single freestanding home health agency in rural Louisiana to a publicly traded company with 29,000 employees and 950 agency locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

As a visionary and influential leader in the home health industry, Mr. Myers has contributed to shaping the policy and practice of in-home care delivery in the United States. He is the current chairman and a co-founder of the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare, a coalition of home health providers dedicated to improving the program integrity, quality, and efficiency of home healthcare. He has also served on technical expert panels, prepared research and white papers, and participated in data analysis and presentations to advise the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and other key policymakers.

Mr. Myers is a recipient of multiple national awards and honors, including the National Entrepreneur of the Year in the field of healthcare services and induction into the National Home Care & Hospice Hall of Fame.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets.

