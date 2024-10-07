Boyden UAE Appoints Bashar Kilani as Managing Partner

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden , a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, has appointed Bashar Kilani as Managing Partner. Kilani brings nearly 30 years of experience to Boyden’s UAE office, advising blue-chip multinationals, private sector and government clients across the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Magdy El Zein , Managing Partner of Boyden UAE and MENA, comments, “Bashar is a highly esteemed professional in the digital and technology industry, recognized globally for his deep expertise and thought leadership. With nearly three decades of experience, he has cultivated a multi-sector, multi-continental network that enables him to deliver top-tier placements and leadership consulting engagements. We are excited to welcome Bashar to our global partnership as Managing Partner.”

As Managing Partner, Bashar will oversee executive-level placements across Boyden’s MENA suite of clients to foster sustainable growth. Leveraging his proven track record of leading projects in critical infrastructure, turnaround management, and international expansion, he’ll drive talent acquisition and leadership consulting that aligns with the region's unique business landscape. His expertise primarily resides in the digital and technology space — with specialisations in AI and business transformation — but extends into fintech, telecom, private and public sectors.

Bashar Kilani adds, “Throughout my career, I've been deeply passionate about two areas: the dynamic world of technology and helping businesses discover and develop exceptional leaders. Joining Boyden’s global partnership allows me to seamlessly blend these passions into a unified, global endeavor. I'm proud to embark on this new chapter with an organization as respected and influential as Boyden.”

Bashar is a seasoned corporate executive who held senior leadership positions in consulting and technology firms (Accenture & IBM) alongside board memberships of prestigious organizations in industry and academia. Beyond this Bashar is a thought leader and keynote speaker on the digital economy, leadership and accelerated business transformation.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com .