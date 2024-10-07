Shared Mobility Service Research Report 2024-2030 Featuring Car2Go, Didi Chuxing, Grab, Lyft, Docomo Bike Share, Meitetsu Kyosho, Orix, Ola, BlaBlaCar, Uber

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shared Mobility Service Market: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Service Type, Vehicle, Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Shared Mobility Service Market valued at USD 380.2 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025-2030.



The Global Shared Mobility Services market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. Shared mobility services encompass a range of transportation options including ride-sharing, car-sharing, bike-sharing, and scooter-sharing. These services are transforming urban transportation by providing flexible, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership.



One of the primary drivers of the shared mobility market is the increasing urbanization and the associated rise in traffic congestion. As cities grow, the need for efficient and convenient transportation solutions becomes more critical. Shared mobility services offer a viable solution by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, thereby alleviating traffic congestion and decreasing the demand for parking spaces. This is particularly important in densely populated urban areas where space is at a premium.



Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the expansion of shared mobility services. The proliferation of smartphones and the development of sophisticated mobile applications have made it easier for users to access shared mobility options. These apps provide real-time information on the availability and location of vehicles, allowing users to plan their journeys more efficiently. Additionally, advancements in GPS technology and data analytics have enhanced the operational efficiency of shared mobility providers, enabling them to optimize vehicle distribution and reduce wait times for users.



Environmental sustainability is a significant trend driving the shared mobility market. With growing awareness of climate change and the environmental impact of traditional transportation, consumers and governments are increasingly seeking greener alternatives. Shared mobility services contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing the number of vehicles on the road, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced air pollution. Furthermore, many shared mobility providers are incorporating electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleets, further minimizing their carbon footprint and promoting clean energy solutions.



The rise of the gig economy and changing attitudes towards vehicle ownership have also contributed to the growth of shared mobility services. Younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are less inclined to own vehicles and are more open to alternative modes of transportation. This shift in mindset is driven by several factors, including the high costs associated with vehicle ownership, such as maintenance, insurance, and parking, as well as the desire for greater flexibility and convenience. Shared mobility services align well with these preferences by offering on-demand access to transportation without the long-term commitments of ownership.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the shared mobility market. While initial lockdowns and travel restrictions led to a decline in demand, the market has shown resilience and adaptability. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless payment and booking systems, enhancing the safety and convenience of shared mobility services. Additionally, there has been a renewed emphasis on hygiene and sanitation practices, with providers implementing stringent cleaning protocols to reassure users.



By Service Type, the public transit segment holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 45.2% of the global shared mobility market in 2023. Governments worldwide are investing in public transit infrastructure and enacting policies to encourage the use of shared mobility services. This includes subsidies, improved public transit systems, and regulations that limit private car usage in certain areas. Further, rapid urbanization is leading to increased traffic congestion in cities. Public transit and shared mobility solutions offer a way to alleviate this congestion by reducing the number of private vehicles on the road and providing efficient, high-capacity transport options.



Americas represents the largest market for shared mobility services in value terms, driven by high urbanization rates, technological innovation, and supportive regulatory environments. The presence of major shared mobility companies and a tech-savvy population further bolsters the market in this region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, and government initiatives promoting smart city development and sustainable transportation solutions.



In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and strong government support for green initiatives are propelling the adoption of shared mobility services. Cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris are at the forefront of this trend, with well-established bike-sharing and car-sharing networks that cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation options.



