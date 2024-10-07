Construction Glass Market Trends and Investment Opportunities, Worldwide, 2024-2033: AGC, Central Glass Co, China Glass, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain and Schott Dominate

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Glass Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, Manufacturing Process, Chemical Composition, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction glass market is becoming a critical component of modern architecture, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. The market is rapidly evolving with innovations in smart glass, low-emissivity coatings, and advanced glazing technologies.



As green building practices and energy regulations gain traction globally, the demand for high-performance construction glass is expected to grow, positioning it as a vital material in sustainable construction projects. The market is estimated to be valued at $115 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74%, reaching $160.2 billion by 2033.



The construction glass market is driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials. Increasing urbanization and the rise in green building projects are key factors pushing the adoption of advanced glass solutions, such as low-emissivity glass and smart glass, which enhance energy conservation and improve building performance. Additionally, stringent regulations related to building energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, particularly in developed regions, are further boosting the demand for construction glass in both residential and commercial construction projects.



The construction glass market faces challenges such as the high cost of advanced glass technologies, which can limit adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets. Additionally, the production of certain types of construction glass, such as smart glass and low-emissivity glass, requires significant energy and resources, raising concerns about the environmental impact of manufacturing processes. Furthermore, fluctuating raw material prices and the need for specialized installation techniques can pose barriers to the widespread adoption of construction glass in some regions.



Asia Pacific is the major market for construction glass due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and booming construction activities in countries like China and India. The region's increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure development, combined with government initiatives promoting green construction, drives significant demand for advanced construction glass. Additionally, the presence of major glass manufacturers and lower production costs in Asia Pacific contribute to its dominance in the global construction glass market.



Key players in the market are AGC Inc, Central Glass Co. Ltd, China Glass Holdings Limited, Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG Industries, Saint-Gobain and Schott AG.



Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2. Construction Glass Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Construction Glass Market by Application

2.3.1 Residential

2.3.2 Commercial

2.3.3 Others



3. Construction Glass Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Construction Glass Market by Type

3.3.1 Flat Glass

3.3.2 Special Glass

3.3.3 Others

3.4 Construction Glass Market by Manufacturing Process

3.4.1 Float Process

3.4.2 Rolled/Sheet Process

3.5 Construction Glass Market by Chemical Composition

3.5.1 Soda-Lime

3.5.2 Potash-Lime

3.5.3 Potash-Lead

3.5.4 Others



4. Construction Glass Market (by Region)

4.1 Construction Glass Market - by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 AGC Inc.

5.2.2 Central Glass Co. Ltd.

5.2.3 China Glass Holdings Limited

5.2.4 Guardian Industries

5.2.5 Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

5.2.6 PPG Industries

5.2.7 Saint-Gobain

5.2.8 Schott AG

5.2.9 Sisecam Group

5.2.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

5.2.11 Taiwan Glass

5.2.12 Vitro

5.2.13 Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

5.2.14 Sika AG



6. Research Methodology



