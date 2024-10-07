Decarbonizing the Steel Industry, 2024 Research Report: An Overview of the Key Trends, Major Technologies, Policy Framework and Biggest Companies

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Steel Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes current trends in global steel production and the sector's emission footprint. It provides an overview of the key technologies for decarbonizing the sector across the mining, manufacturing and logistics segments of the supply chain, including low-carbon hydrogen, CCUS, electrification. In addition, the report discuses the key players, policies, and initiatives throughout.

Highlights from the Report

Steel production has steadily increased over time, rising by a CAGR of 3.2% between 1950 and 2023 according to the World Steel Association. This growth has been driven by the industrialization of different regions over time, with the economic rise of China and India over the time frame contributing strongly to the global growth of steel production.

95% of carbon emissions in the steel industry are due to the manufacturing process - the direct reduction of iron ore is a very energy intensive process, requiring high levels of heat for the oxygen to be displaced from the iron ore.

Despite the potential efficiency increases and emission reduction associated with electrification, adoption of battery powered loading equipment within mining remains relatively limited, with the analyst's '2024 Mine Site Technology Survey' revealing that 46% of miners had not invested in battery/electric powered mining vehicles at all, compared to 2.7% for full implementation and 9.6% for considerable investment in the technology.

According to the report, the capital expenditure of low-carbon hydrogen projects that will come online by the end of the decade and supply the steel sector amounts to $136 billion.

CCUS capacity within the steel sector accounts for 1.22Mt/year, so significant investment would be needed for the technology to meaningfully curb the steel industry's emissions.

Steel contributes to 8% of global GHG emissions and is considered a hard to abate industry. As steel demand is expected to grow by more than 30% from 2022-2050, major changes will be needed to achieve the Net-Zero Steel Initiative's (NZI) target of net-zero by 2050.



Although scrap steel availability will increase, secondary stream steelmaking (recycling) is not expected to meet global steel demand. General efficiency increases in steelmaking have been proposed as a cost-effective solution, however these only yield modest emission reductions. A departure from thermal power sources is required to achieve meaningful emission reduction.



The most carbon intensive stage in the industry's value chain is steel manufacturing. Proposed technologies to decarbonize primary steelmaking include carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen (to replace coal) in direct reduction of iron (HDRI) and electrolysis. However, these methods of producing "green steel" struggle to be cost-competitive and so adoption remains low. An accelerated introduction of these technologies will be needed to meet net zero targets.



Electrolysis has not yet been proven at commercial scale, and steel manufacturers have been wary of CCUS due to its high capital costs. HDRI is seen as the most developed technology and is expected to make up the majority of green steel projects. However, a lack of hydrogen infrastructure and uncertainty surrounding the future levelized cost of hydrogen remains a challenge.



As these new production methods become more cost-competitive, there will be a shift from coal to HDRI and electrolysis over the coming decades. This process has the potential to be sped up by policies such as CBAM or by companies making commitments to purchase green steel.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary

The global steel industry

Recent trends in global steel production

Carbon emissions from the steel industry

Key technologies for achieving emission reduction in steel

Challenges for decarbonizing the steel industry

Emissions performance of the largest steel producers in 2023

Key policies and initiatives

Emissions across the steel value chain

Decarbonizing mining

Renewable energy

Electrification

Adoption of electric LHDs and trucks across miners

Decarbonizing manufacturing

Technologies for decarbonizing steel manufacturing

Low-carbon hydrogen and HDRI in steel manufacturing

Key regions developing low-carbon hydrogen for steel

Key hydrogen developers focusing on the steel sector

HDRI case studies

CCUS in steel manufacturing

Key players applying CCUS to steel

Decarbonizing manufacturing through electrolysis

Electrolysis case studies

Secondary stream manufacturing within steel

Secondary stream manufacturing case studies

Assessing emission reduction strategies for manufacturing

Decarbonizing shipping and logistics

