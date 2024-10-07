US, Europe, Japan Sexually-Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market 2024: Chancroid, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes, HPV, Syphilis Supplier Shares and Sales Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sexually-Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market 2024: US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares and Sales Segment Forecasts by Country - Chancroid, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes, HPV, Syphilis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis of the global sexually-transmitted disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.



The report presents detailed analysis of the STD market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Chancroid, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes (I/II, VI), Papillomavirus (Pap Smear, HPV), and Syphilis.

The report offers detailed test volume and sales forecasts for various countries and key market segments, including hospitals, commercial/private labs, physician offices, and public health labs. Along with projections for test volume and sales, the report also provides market share and sales estimates for major suppliers of STD diagnostic products, categorized by test type and country.

Also, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for STD testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative & technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

