Brickeye’s LumiCon® Concrete Monitoring Solution Selected for 2024 Construction Executive “Top Construction Technology Firms” Award

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, announces it has been selected for the 2024 Construction Executive “Top Construction Technology Firms” award based on the company’s LumiCon® Concrete Monitoring Solution. The listing focuses on the leading construction technology solutions that help businesses improve productivity, enhance safety, increase profitability, and streamline operations.



Brickeye’s LumiCon® is an end-to-end smart concrete monitoring solution that provides real-time data and comprehensive analytics to enhance quality and drive job site productivity. LumiCon® provides best-in-class monitoring for various industries and projects across critical infrastructure, vertical construction, transportation, and more. LumiCon®’s ruggedized IoT-enabled sensors and devices, transmitted directly from the job site to the platform on the cloud, provide remote and continuous access to real-time data and analytics, critical for mass concrete projects, to monitor the concrete strength, maturity, maximum temperature and temperature differentials. This enables an increased allowed temperature differential, maintaining a safe threshold. Historical and live data are used for predictive analysis to optimize efficiency and productivity. Construction stakeholders can ensure concrete quality, demonstrate compliance with thermal control plans and state-by-state Department of Transportation requirements, drive job site productivity to meet critical project requirements and deadlines, and maintain historical pour data in support of warranty or workmanship claims.

“We’re thrilled to be named to Construction Executive’s coveted list of Top Construction Technology Firms,” said Tim Angus, President and CEO of Brickeye. “LumiCon has received high recognition this year for its comprehensive end-to-end solution, and we look forward to continuing to utilize our solutions to enhance quality and productivity on job sites.”

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the September/October issue of Construction Executive .

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company’s end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better. To learn more about how Brickeye is advancing the construction industry through superior IoT technology and data analytics, visit www.brickeye.com .