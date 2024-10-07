Assessment of the $1.71 Billion Bioimpedance Analyzer Market (2023-2034) by Type, Modality, Application, End-user, and Region - Includes Strategic Profiles of the Top 15 Players, Including Omron Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market by Type, Modality, Application, End-user, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioimpedance analyzer market accounted for USD 0.574 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising rates of chronic diseases, an aging population, technological advancements in bioimpedance analysis, integration with wearable devices, and an increase in research and development.







The market is expanding as a result of continuous developments in bioimpedance analysis technologies, which have improved accuracy, mobility, and user-friendliness. Improved bioimpedance analyzers that can provide accurate and trustworthy measurements in a range of contexts, including homes and healthcare facilities, have been made possible by these improvements. For instance, in April 2022, InBody Co., Ltd. introduced the BWA 2.0 body water analyzer, a high-end instrument providing more precise information on body composition and body water for better monitoring of well-being.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Omron Healthcare InBody Co. Ltd. Tanita Corporation RJL Systems ImpediMed Limited Akern Srl Bodystat Ltd. Maltron International Ltd. SECA Valhalla Scientific Inc. Xitron Technologies Inc. SELVAS AI Inc. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) Siemens Healthineers Philips Healthcare



Bioimpedance Analyzer Market Analysis & Forecast (2023-2034), by:

Type (Revenue USD Bn)

Multi-Frequency

Single Frequency

Dual Frequency

By type, the multi-frequency analyzers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bioimpedance analyzer market in 2023, and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for advanced and precise measurement capabilities across various applications such as clinical diagnostics, research laboratories, and fitness centers. For instance, in August 2023, ImpediMed Limited received FDA 510(k) clearance for its L-Dex 5000 bioimpedance monitoring device, which can be used to detect fluid overload in heart failure patients.

Modality (Revenue USD Bn)

Wired Bioimpedance

Wireless Bioimpedance

By modality, the wired bioimpedance analyzers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bioimpedance analyzer market in 2023, owing to the increasing preference for reliable and stable connectivity, especially in clinical settings where data security and real-time monitoring are paramount. For instance, Xiaomi debuted its newest invention in 2022: a sophisticated eight-electrode body composition scale that can produce up to 35 thorough reports on body composition analysis. The dual-frequency bioimpedance measurement technology is included in the state-of-the-art body fat scale to ensure consumers receive precise and accurate measurements.

Additionally, the wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for mobility, convenience, and real-time data tracking in various healthcare and fitness applications.

Application (Revenue USD Bn)

Whole Body Measurement

Segmental Body Measurement

By application, the whole-body measurement segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bioimpedance analyzer market in 2023, owing to the increasing demand for comprehensive health assessments and the ability to evaluate overall body composition, hydration status, and metabolic health in a single measurement. For instance, Omron Healthcare announced the release of the "Omron BF511," a new body composition monitor that uses cutting-edge bioimpedance analysis technology to detect body composition accurately, in March 2023.

Additionally, the segmental body measurement segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the importance of segmental body composition analysis in precision medicine, sports performance optimization, and personalized fitness training.

End-user (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

Home Users

Others

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global bioimpedance analyzer market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of bioimpedance analyzers for routine patient monitoring, nutritional assessment, and management of chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart failure within hospital settings. For instance, InBody Co., Ltd. unveiled the "InBody 770" in November 2022. This is their flagship bioimpedance body composition analyzer model, and it has cutting-edge technology for accurate body composition measurement.

Additionally, the fitness clubs and wellness centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on holistic health and fitness among the population, driving demand for advanced tools to monitor body composition, track fitness progress, and optimize training regimens.

Region (Revenue USD Bn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



North America is estimated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced medical technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes driving the demand for bioimpedance analyzers in clinical diagnostics, research, and wellness applications.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about preventive healthcare measures among the population. For instance, GE Healthcare stated in October 2022 that it will be working with a top academic university to develop new bioimpedance imaging tools for non-invasive tissue property assessment in cancer patients.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

