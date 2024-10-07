York University and Toronto Raptors collaborate to give students a lift on and off the court

Toronto, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University is proud to announce an exciting new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Raptors that formalizes a shared commitment to engaging current and future York students in Canada and around the world. The new collaboration establishes York as the beloved team’s official university partner in Canada, a slam dunk for York students.

This partnership is a natural fit: York is a proudly diverse institution, inspiring champions through exceptional education and research, with a deep commitment to positive change. The partnership will enable York students to explore the sport industry through related areas of education in business, health, media, design and performance.

The University is also thrilled to partner with the Raptors, with the rising popularity of basketball as a sport in African and Asian countries such as Ghana, Kenya, China, the Philippines and Vietnam, where many of York’s international students come from.

The Toronto Raptors are an exceptional sports organization – bringing basketball champions (and championships) to Canada. With a global fanbase and corporate leadership, York students and future students will have access to unique learning and work mentorship opportunities.

“We are excited to launch this new partnership agreement with the Toronto Raptors. The team’s positive impact reaches around the world particularly in countries where we have significant research engagement and student intake. This meaningful agreement also supports York’s goal to ensure that every student has a positive learning environment, community engagement opportunities, and gets a head start on their chosen career path,” said Rhonda Lenton, president and vice-chancellor, York University.

"As the Raptors look to inspire fans both on and off the court, we are proud to partner with York University to create engagement opportunities with its students at home and abroad,” said Julian Franklin, Vice President, Partnership Development & Strategy, MLSE. “Recognizing the diverse education areas across the basketball industry, this innovative partnership empowers fans and students alike to explore different career pathways in surrounding sport.”

Whether you’re a current student at one of York’s three Greater Toronto Area campuses or an alumnus inspiring positive change in the world around you, York’s partnership with the Raptors will create the foundation for exciting new career and learning opportunities and community events for students here in Canada and around the world.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university with three core campuses and a series of satellite locations both within Ontario and abroad. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change, and prepare our students for success. York’s fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario’s Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York’s campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet, and our future.

