U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Research 2024: Clinical Sector Dominated with 93.8% Share in 2023, Government Grants and Policies Promote Growth - Long-term Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Clinical, Academic Research), and Segment Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. In-vitro fertilization microscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 41.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.62% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing demand for fertility treatments and the growing focus on the precision & accuracy of fertility procedures are the major factors contributing to market growth. Advancements in microscopy technology have significantly improved the efficiency and success rates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. Cutting-edge features lead to enhanced visualization of gametes and embryos, driving market growth. Moreover, the overall growth and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. contributed to the demand for IVF microscopes.







As healthcare facilities upgrade their equipment and facilities to meet increasing patient needs, there is a parallel investment in state-of-the-art microscopy systems for IVF labs. The growing number of fertility clinics in the U.S. is another factor driving the demand for IVF microscopes. As more fertility clinics are established, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for advanced IVF equipment, including microscopes.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and policies promoting IVF procedures and infertility treatments have contributed to market growth. The government promotes grants, such as Baby Quest, Footsteps for Fertility, and Parental Hope Family Grants.



U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Microscope Market Report Highlights

The clinical sector dominated the end-use segment with a share of 93.8% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

This can be attributed to the technological advancements in fertility treatments & procedures and a rise in demand for assisted reproduction technology

In December 2023, Hamilton Thorne announced the acquisition of MICROPTIC, a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CASA software, image analysis systems, and consumables for the Assisted Reproductive Technology laboratory markets worldwide

Companies Featured

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Sutter Instrument Company

Hamilton Thorne

Zeiss

Meiji Techno

Labomed, Inc.

Narishige Group

Eppendorf SE

Tritech Research, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $24.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Market by End-use Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Clinical

4.4.2. Academic Research



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

5.2. Company/Competition Categorization

5.3. Vendor Landscape

5.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

5.3.2. Key Customers

5.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

5.4. Company Profiles

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.2. Financial Performance

5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

5.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bm7bf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment