Warehouse Club Industry Research 2024: BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club had Combined Sales of $382.91 Billion in 2023 - Explore Recent Buying Trends and Upcoming Issues

Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue. It is published twice a month and more than 623 issues have been published. Sales at BJ’s, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam’s Club were $382.91 billion in 2023, increasing 4.6%

WCF is the warehouse club industry's respected voice. The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF. Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers. WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need. Past issues have featured buying philosophies, packaging and category sales.

The August 16, 2024 issue features results from the annual warehouse club industry survey.

The August 30, 2024 issue features observations and analysis from the HBA, softline, apparel, alcohol and seasonal categories.

The September 13, 2024 issue features observations and analysis from club organic assortments.

The September 27, 2024 issue features the annual item basket analysis.

The October 11, 2024 will feature analysis of the automotive, home good, major and sundry categories.

BJ's Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

PriceSmart

Sam's Club

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Australia

Puerto Rico

Spain

France

Iceland

China

Aruba

Barbados

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago

United States Virgin Islands

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Colombia

