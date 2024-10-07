Ethan Allen’s Western North Carolina Distribution Center Begins Recovery Process Following Hurricane Helene

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Ethan Allen distribution center located in Old Fort, North Carolina, was recently impacted by the significant flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The distribution center, which primarily focuses on shipping custom-made home furnishings to select wholesale customers, has not yet resumed daily shipping operations due to limited road accessibility for tractor trailers.



Recovery efforts have already begun, including restoration of electricity and internet connectivity. The Company’s major upholstery operations, which are located in central North Carolina, were not significantly disrupted by Hurricane Helene and are currently operating at normal capacity.

“Ethan Allen has a long history of operating in North Carolina, including one of our regional distribution centers in the state’s Blue Ridge Mountains. We are very involved in these communities,” said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO of Ethan Allen. “The destruction caused by Hurricane Helene has affected so many, and we would like to express our heartfelt concern for everyone impacted during this difficult time. We have begun the recovery process and want to express our commitment to supporting our neighbors in western North Carolina.”

Like many local businesses, Ethan Allen is managing the evolving situation at its Old Fort distribution center. Ethan Allen’s vertically integrated structure and strong manufacturing base in North America, where 75% of its products are made, offers the Company the ability to reroute operations and minimize disruptions in service.

“We are proactively working through our logistics network to reroute shipments, so we can continue to serve our clients while our Old Fort distribution center restores operations,” Mr. Kathwari said. “We’re committed to standing by our resilient associates and supporting the region’s recovery through several philanthropic efforts.”

