Silicon on Insulator Market Forecast 2024-2029: A $2.55 Billion Industry Opportunity - Identify Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities Across Various Categories and Regions

The global silicon on insulator market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.
The report segments the silicon on insulator market and forecasts its size by wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the silicon on insulator ecosystem.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Demand for High-Performance, Energy-Efficient Devices
- Adoption of 5G and IoT Technologies
- Need for Miniaturization
- Demand for Electric Vehicles and Smart Automotive Systems
- Restraints
- Global Shortage of Semiconductor Chips
- Availability of Alternative Semiconductor Technologies
- Opportunities
- Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
- Ongoing Technological Advancements
- Challenges
- Presence of Device Limitations
- Complexity in Process Control and Lack of Skilled Workforce
The silicon on insulator market is dominated by a few globally established players such as SOITEC (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd. (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Tower Semiconductors (Israel), Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the silicon on insulator market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|218
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Wafer Bonding
- Complementary Technologies
- SIC (Silicon Carbide)
- Adjacent Technologies
- POI (Piezoelectric-On-Insulator)
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Wafer Size
- Average Selling Price Trend, by Wafer Size
- Average Selling Price Trend for Silicon-On-Insulators, by Region
Case Studies
- UMC Utilized Soitec's High-Performance SOI Wafer to Advance Its Technological Capabilities
- GlobalFoundries Entered into Multiple Long-Term Supply Agreements with Soitec to Maintain High Production Levels
- China Mobile Integrated with Soitec's Advanced SOI Technology to Accelerate 5G Development Efforts
- VTT Chose Okmetic's E-SOI Wafers to Improve Its Photonics Technology
Companies Featured
- Soitec
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- GlobalWafers
- Sumco Corporation
- Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.
- GlobalFoundries
- STMicroelectronics
- Tower Semiconductor
- Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.
- Waferpro
- Nanografi Nano Technology
- Okmetic
- Precision Micro-Optics Inc.
- United Microelectronics Corporation
- Ultrasil LLC
- Plutosemi Co. Ltd.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Icemos Technology Ltd.
- Prolyx Microelectronics Private Limited
- Nova Electronic Materials, LLC
- Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
- Rogue Valley Microdevices
- Soka Technology
- Advanced Micro Foundry Pte Ltd.
