Silicon on Insulator Market Forecast 2024-2029: A $2.55 Billion Industry Opportunity - Identify Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities Across Various Categories and Regions

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon on Insulator Market - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon on insulator market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The report segments the silicon on insulator market and forecasts its size by wafer size, wafer type, technology, product, application, and region. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Supply chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the silicon on insulator ecosystem.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for High-Performance, Energy-Efficient Devices Adoption of 5G and IoT Technologies Need for Miniaturization Demand for Electric Vehicles and Smart Automotive Systems

Restraints Global Shortage of Semiconductor Chips Availability of Alternative Semiconductor Technologies

Opportunities Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Ongoing Technological Advancements

Challenges Presence of Device Limitations Complexity in Process Control and Lack of Skilled Workforce



The silicon on insulator market is dominated by a few globally established players such as SOITEC (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd. (China), GlobalFoundries (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Tower Semiconductors (Israel), Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the silicon on insulator market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Wafer Bonding

Complementary Technologies SIC (Silicon Carbide)

Adjacent Technologies POI (Piezoelectric-On-Insulator)



Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Wafer Size

Average Selling Price Trend, by Wafer Size

Average Selling Price Trend for Silicon-On-Insulators, by Region

Case Studies

UMC Utilized Soitec's High-Performance SOI Wafer to Advance Its Technological Capabilities

GlobalFoundries Entered into Multiple Long-Term Supply Agreements with Soitec to Maintain High Production Levels

China Mobile Integrated with Soitec's Advanced SOI Technology to Accelerate 5G Development Efforts

VTT Chose Okmetic's E-SOI Wafers to Improve Its Photonics Technology

Companies Featured

Soitec

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

GlobalWafers

Sumco Corporation

Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.

GlobalFoundries

STMicroelectronics

Tower Semiconductor

Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc.

Waferpro

Nanografi Nano Technology

Okmetic

Precision Micro-Optics Inc.

United Microelectronics Corporation

Ultrasil LLC

Plutosemi Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Icemos Technology Ltd.

Prolyx Microelectronics Private Limited

Nova Electronic Materials, LLC

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Rogue Valley Microdevices

Soka Technology

Advanced Micro Foundry Pte Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8xyc2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment