Ferrellgas Marks National Propane Day, Supports Communities Following Hurricane Helene

LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The employee-owners of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) are marking National Propane Day with a focus on disaster relief following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Propane’s reliability, portability, and versatility make it essential for consumers during times of significant weather-related events.



Ferrellgas and its tank exchange brand, Blue Rhino, are providing the propane currently powering homes, businesses, and generators in parts of the southeast following Hurricane Helene. “We pride ourselves on treating our customers like family,” said President and CEO Tamria Zertuche. “This storm and its aftermath really bring into perspective the power of family and community. Our goal is to provide our customers the support they need to begin recovery. I am so proud of our employees working in impacted areas as well as volunteering in related relief efforts. We are fortunate to be a provider of propane, a critical energy source for recovery after devasting storms such as Hurricane Helene.”

Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino support Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that provides hot meals and compassion to people whose lives have been impacted by natural disasters. Operation BBQ Relief responded in the days following Hurricane Helene’s landfall, supporting people in need.

“Strong communities are born out of individuals being their best selves,” said Vice President, Head of Blue Rhino Chet Reshamwala. “Whether it is Operation BBQ Relief, Blue Rhino drivers, or the entire Herd community, everyone is working tirelessly to get much-needed propane cylinders to communities in need of heat, hot water, hot meals, and power generation.”

Vice President, Head of Retail Ray Galan agrees, saying he is proud of the way Ferrellgas employee-owners have stepped up to take care of customers in impacted regions. “Our teams are working non-stop in these hard-hit areas, and I am so grateful for their dedication to their communities and our customers,” he said.

