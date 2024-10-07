Lipid Nanoparticles Market Research 2024 - Global Forecast to 2029: Increasing Use of Lipid Nanoparticles in Anti-Cancer Research and Growing Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Nanoparticles Market by Product (Ionizable Lipids, Phospholipids, Kits, Reagents), LNP Type (SLNs, NLCs), Molecule (SiRNA, MRNA), Application, Service Type (Formulation Development, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lipid nanoparticles market is expected to reach USD 350.5 million by 2029, from USD 271.8 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2029.



The global lipid nanoparticles services market is projected to reach USD 135.5 million in 2024 to USD 238.1 million in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.9% of during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the lipid nanoparticles market has been significantly driven by the increasing use of lipid nanoparticles by players for the drug development of RNA therapeutics, personalized medicine, oncology & other therapies. Being a novel excipient for injectable therapies, limited regulatory approvals and resulting lack of established regulatory processes for lipid nanoparticle production are likely to deter the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 commercial application segment was the highest share holding segment by application in 2023.



The commercial application segment under COVID-19 was the highest share holding segment in 2023 in the global lipid nanoparticles market. Lipid nanoparticles (LNP) usage in mRNA based COVID-19 vaccines due to their ability to enhance the stability and availability of mRNA was one of the drivers for establishing this market. With the decline in COVID-19 vaccinations, it is expected that clinical applications such as development of RNA therapeutics & LNP based drugs for oncology and other indications will drive the growth in this market.



The US has continued to dominate the lipid nanoparticles market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



Two main mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine producers that have shown success are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, who have generated billions of doses together. With US government initiative such as Operation Warp Speed, US based biopharmaceutical companies have developed signicant capacities for RNA & LNP production as well as capabilities for development of LNP based drugs. Established LNP & RNA ecosystem and drug development activities from pharmaceutical & biotech companies as well as CDMOs are expected to help the US market retain its leadership in lipid nanoparticles development & manufacturing.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing use of lipid nanoparticles in anti-cancer therapies, Increasing use of lipid nanoparticles in RNA-based therapies, Growing government focus on R&D of key players for the development of lipid nanoparticles-based drugs, restraints (Stringent regulations associated lipid nanoparticles, High cost and difficulties for production of lipid nanoparticles), opportunities (Growing demand for advanced drug delivery systems), and Challenges (Formulation related challenges).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services of the lipid nanoparticles market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lipid nanoparticles market

Competitive Assessment: Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International plc) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. (US), Nippon Fine Chemical (Japan), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Emergent (US), EUROAPI (France), Cayman Chemical (US), CordenPharma (Switzerland), NOF CORPORATION (Japan), IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany), among others in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 317 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $271.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $350.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Lipid Nanoparticles in Anti-Cancer Research

High Uptake in RNA-based Therapeutic Research

Growing Government Focus on R&D for Lnp-based Drugs

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Lnp Formulation

Industry Trends

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine and Targeted Drug Delivery

Advancements in Mrna-based Vaccine Technology

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Pricing Analysis

Indicative Selling Price of Lnp Products, by Key Player

Indicative Selling Price, by Product

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Lnp Raw Materials & Services Market: Role in Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Nanotechnology-based Drug Delivery

Nucleic Acid Delivery

Complementary Technologies

Drug Encapsulation Techniques

Surface Modification and Functionalization Technologies

Adjacent Technologies

Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering Technologies

Nanotechnology-based Formulation Techniques

Patent Analysis

Patents Filed, by Document Type, 2014-2023

Innovation and Patent Applications

Top Applicants

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategy/Right to Win

Revenue Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Lnp Services Market

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

Stars

Emerging Leaders

Pervasive Players

Participants

Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

Company Footprint

Product Footprint

Application Footprint

Service Type Footprint

Region Footprint

Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

Progressive Companies

Responsive Companies

Dynamic Companies

Starting Blocks

Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2023

Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

Financial Metrics

Company Valuation

Brand/Product Comparison Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Product/Service Launches & Approvals

Deals

Expansions

Company Profiles

Avanti Polar Lipids (Croda International PLC)

Merck KGaA

Evonik Industries AG

Nippon Fine Chemical

Nof Corporation

Fujifilm Pharmaceuticals U.SA Inc. (Fujifilm Holdings Corporation)

Precision Nanosystems (Cytiva)

Recipharm Ab

Emergent

Euroapi

Cayman Chemical

Cordenpharma

Gattefosse

Acuitas Therapeutics

Ioi Oleo GmbH

Creative Biolabs

Curapath

Lipoid GmbH

Nanocs Inc.

Medkoo Biosciences, Inc.

Polysciences Inc.

Biovectra

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Curia Global, Inc.

Vernal Biosciences

