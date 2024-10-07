Gluten-Free Products Market - Global Forecast to 2029: North America Leads with Companies Such as The Kraft Heinz Company and Conagra Investing Heavily to Increase their Product Offerings

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Condiments & Dressings), Form, Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3%

The increasing prevalence of IBS encourages demand for gluten-free products to a great degree, as patients with IBS consider dietary changes in order to cope with their condition. IBS affects 10 - 15% of the global population and manifests through symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. This has driven the fascination among IBS patients in gluten-free products, further accelerating market growth.



The growth in IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, continues to add to demand for gluten-free foods because at least some of these people also try a gluten-free diet from time to time as part of the various options available for managing symptoms. Growing awareness of gluten-free diets as part of treatment for various gastrointestinal disorders has underlined the need for gluten-free product availability, thereby presenting one of the key drivers in the dynamic food market.

The US accounted for the highest share in the gluten-free products market of North America due to high consumer awareness and industry support. Some of the countries that evidence greater growth in the range of gluten-free products is the US, where there has been an increase in health consciousness, gluten sensitivity, and celiac disease.

The companies, for example, The Kraft Heinz Company and Conagra have been investing hugely to have an increase in their product offerings within the gluten-free product categories. This includes the recent introduction of gluten-free sandwich cookies by Kraft Heinz and Glutino pretzels by Conagra. These innovations target different market segments in the form of varied tastes and lifestyle needs. Besides, vast retail shelf-space networks and proper marketing measures have also lent support to helping the U.S. to dominate in the global gluten-free market.

Prominent companies include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schar AG / SPA (Italy), Ecotone (France), Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Food (UK), Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK) among others.

Disruptions in Gluten-free products Market.



The gluten-free products market is experiencing disruptions due to rising consumer demand and advancements in ingredient technology. One significant innovation is microencapsulation technology, which enhances the shelf life, texture, and flavor of gluten-free products by protecting sensitive ingredients like probiotics, vitamins, and enzymes from degradation.

This technology also improves the nutritional profile of gluten-free foods by enabling the inclusion of beneficial compounds that might otherwise be lost during processing. As consumers increasingly seek high-quality, gluten-free options, these technological advancements are reshaping the market, allowing for more diverse and appealing product offerings.



Liquid form is expected to have significant CAGR in the form segment throughout the forecast period.



The liquid form, also addressed as gluten-free products, will witness the highest CAGR in the by-form segment of the market. This is because it offers flexibility and ease, majorly for sauces, dips, and dressings. Companies like The Kraft Heinz Company (US) and Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy) offer a variety of gluten-free sauces, mayonnaise, and cheese dips.

In April 2024, the company The Kraft Heinz Company (US) launched Velveeta Cheese Dip, for gluten-free demand in the cheese segment. In addition, even a startup like Soom Foods (US) extends gluten-free product offering in the US Tahini market. The more convenient and frequent use of such liquid products in daily meals is fueling their consumption and popularity in the gluten-free segment.



Grocery stores in conventional stores subsegment by distribution channels segment is the dominant in the gluten-free products market.



Grocery stores command the highest market share in the conventional store distribution channel for gluten-free products due to their wide reach and convenience. These stores offer a diverse range of gluten-free options, catering to the growing consumer demand for accessible and varied choices. The extensive shelf space and frequent stock updates in grocery stores allow for a broad selection of gluten-free products, from everyday essentials to specialty items. For instance, major grocery chains like Whole Foods and Walmart have dedicated sections for gluten-free products, enhancing visibility and accessibility. This strategic positioning not only attracts health-conscious shoppers but also supports steady sales growth in the gluten-free segment.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies, Health benefits and adoption of special dietary lifestyles and free-from foods, Increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retail stores leading to increased sales), restraints (High cost of gluten-free products than conventional gluten-containing products, and Gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fibers, resulting in constipation and other ailments of the digestive system), opportunities (Adoption of microencapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products, Favorable regulatory framework and initiatives taken by governments and institutions to promote a gluten-free diet, and Product innovations to make gluten-free products more convenient and affordable), and challenges (Formulation challenges faced by manufacturers) influencing the growth of the gluten-free products market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the gluten-free products market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the gluten-free products market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gluten-free products market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading gluten-free products market players such as The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schar AG / SPA (Italy), Ecotone (France), Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Food (UK), Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK) among others in the gluten-free products market strategies.

