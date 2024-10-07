Breast Cancer Screening Market to Reach $6.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Breast Cancer Screening Market by Test Type (Blood Marker Test, Genetic Test, Imaging Test and Immunohistochemistry Test), by Gender (Male and Female), and End User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the breast cancer screening market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Breast Cancer Screening Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324383

Prime Determinants of Growth

The breast cancer screening market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, rise in awareness about the early diagnosis of breast cancer, and technological advancement in screening technologies. Rising incidences of breast cancer globally have heightened the demand for screening services. With breast cancer being one of the most prevalent cancers among women worldwide, healthcare systems are under pressure to expand screening programs to meet diagnostic needs effectively. In addition, increasing awareness among women about the importance of early detection plays a crucial role. Public health campaigns and initiatives by healthcare organizations globally have raised awareness levels, encouraging more women to undergo regular screening tests. Furthermore, advancements in screening technologies have significantly enhanced detection accuracy and efficiency. Innovations such as digital mammography, 3D tomosynthesis, and MRI screening offer improved sensitivity, reducing false negatives and enhancing early detection rates.

Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $6.4 billion CAGR 8.64% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Test Type, Gender, End User and Region Drivers Increase in incidence of breast cancer

Rise in awareness about early breast cancer screening

Favorable government initiatives such as screening programs Opportunities Technological advancement in breast cancer screening technology Restraint High product cost

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A324383



Segment Highlights

The imaging test segment dominated market share in 2023

By test type, imaging test segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the advancements in imaging technologies, such as digital mammography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which have significantly enhanced the accuracy and reliability of detecting breast abnormalities. In addition, the rising awareness among women about the importance of regular breast cancer screening has driven an increase in demand for these imaging tests.

The female segment dominated the market share in 2023

By gender, female segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that breast cancer predominantly affects women. Furthermore, there has been a growing emphasis on early detection and prevention among women, supported by widespread awareness campaigns and healthcare initiatives.

Hospital segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, hospital segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals typically serve as primary points of contact for patients seeking comprehensive medical care, including diagnostic screenings like mammograms and ultrasound examinations. This centralized role allows hospitals to integrate breast cancer screening seamlessly into routine check-ups or specialized clinics, thereby increasing accessibility for patients.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324383

Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high prevalence of breast cancer, strong presence of major key players and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, and Japan, and rise in prevalence of breast cancer.

Key Players

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hologic, Inc

Myriad Genetics

Metabolomic Technologies Inc

Biocrates Lifesciences AG

A&G Pharmaceuticals

Provista Diagnostics Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Volpara Health Limited

Quest Diagnostics

GE HealthCare

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global breast cancer screening market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324383

Recent Development

In May 2022, VolparaHealth introduced updated products for its integrated platform to deliver personalized breast care at the SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium 2022. Volpara's AI-driven breast software tools improve mammography quality and reporting, volumetric breast density measurements, and cancer risk assessment

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Anti-abrasion Foot Heel Sticker Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Anti-decubitus Cushions Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter