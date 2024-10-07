Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Is Expected To Reach a Revenue Of USD 59.4 Bn By 2033, At 15.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Electric Vehicle Sensor Market size is expected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Sensors are technologically advanced electronic devices that are used in modern cars, as they are one of the vital parts of the electric vehicle, and can used to monitor the many parameters in the vehicles like coolant system, temperature, obstacles, faults, and alerting the driver and signaling to the ECU (electronic control unit) to make informed decisions.

The US Overview

The Electric Vehicle Sensor Market in the US is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.7% over its forecast period.

Further, the market is fueled by growing EV adoption, technological advancements, and supportive government policies. Also, rising demand for specialized sensors in safety and autonomous driving drives innovation and market growth. However, high sensor costs, supply chain challenges, and the need for ongoing innovation to meet standards can hinder growth and adoption.

Important Insights

The Electric Vehicle Sensor Market is expected to grow by USD 41.1 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 14.7% .

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of . The pressure sensors are anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to lead throughout the forecasted period.

The BEVs segment is set to lead the Electric Vehicle Sensor market in 2024.

The OEM segment is expected to get the biggest revenue share in 2024 in the Electric Vehicle Sensor market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a 39.6% share of revenue in the Global Electric Vehicle Sensor Market in 2024.

Global Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: Trends

Integration of AI : Higher use of artificial intelligence to improve sensor functionality and data analysis in EVs.

: Higher use of artificial intelligence to improve sensor functionality and data analysis in EVs. Wireless Sensors : Rising adoption of wireless sensor technologies for better flexibility and reduced installation complexity.

: Rising adoption of wireless sensor technologies for better flexibility and reduced installation complexity. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) : Growth of ADAS features in EVs driving the need for specialized sensors.

: Growth of ADAS features in EVs driving the need for specialized sensors. Miniaturization: Development of smaller, more compact sensors that provide high performance while saving space and weight.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

The electric vehicle sensor market is highly competitive, driven by fast technological development and intense rivalry among manufacturers. Key companies focus on innovation, incorporating AI and IoT to develop high-performance sensors that meet growing market demands.

They are also pursuing strategic partnerships and expanding product lines to capture more market share, with a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and sustainability driving competition and innovation.

Some of the major players in the market include Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Valeo Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Continental AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Valeo Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

Panasonic

Melexis

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Venture Capital GmbH c

Other Key Players

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 16.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 59.4 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 15.7% The US Market Size (2024) USD 4.4 Bn Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 39.6% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Propulsion, By Sales Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment is anticipated to lead the electric vehicle sensor market in 2024. BEVs, powered entirely by rechargeable batteries, are highly favored for their sustainable, eco-friendly mobility.

As BEV adoption grows, so does the need for sensors that ensure vehicle safety and manage vital functions like pressure and temperature. The growth of BEV manufacturing further fuels this demand, with the higher prevalence of BEVs driving the expansion of the electric vehicle sensor market.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Segmentation

By Product

Temperature Sensors

Motion Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Gas Sensors

Speed Sensors

By Propulsion

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: Driver

Rising EV Adoption : Rising demand for electric vehicles boosts the demand for advanced sensors to improve performance and safety.

: Rising demand for electric vehicles boosts the demand for advanced sensors to improve performance and safety. Technological Advancements : Development in sensor technology enhances vehicle functionality, driving the market growth.

: Development in sensor technology enhances vehicle functionality, driving the market growth. Government Policies : Supportive regulations and incentives for EVs promote sensor integration in electric vehicles.

: Supportive regulations and incentives for EVs promote sensor integration in electric vehicles. Environmental Concerns: Rising awareness of environmental issues expands the shift towards electric vehicles, growing the demand for associated technologies.

Global Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: Restraints

High Costs : Expensive sensor technology can enhance the overall cost of electric vehicles.

: Expensive sensor technology can enhance the overall cost of electric vehicles. Technological Complexity : Incorporating advanced sensors demands complex technology, which can slow down adoption.

: Incorporating advanced sensors demands complex technology, which can slow down adoption. Limited Charging Infrastructure : Inadequate charging infrastructure can limit the growth of the EV market, impacting the sensor demand.

: Inadequate charging infrastructure can limit the growth of the EV market, impacting the sensor demand. Data Privacy Concerns: Growing data collection and usage by sensors raise privacy and security concerns.

Global Electric Vehicle Sensor Market: Opportunities

Emerging Markets : Growth in EV adoption in developing countries provides new opportunities for sensor integration.

: Growth in EV adoption in developing countries provides new opportunities for sensor integration. Smart Infrastructure : Development in smart city infrastructure creates demand for sensors that integrate with a variety of systems.

: Development in smart city infrastructure creates demand for sensors that integrate with a variety of systems. Autonomous Vehicles : The growth of autonomous driving technology drives the demand for advanced sensors to ensure safety and performance.

: The growth of autonomous driving technology drives the demand for advanced sensors to ensure safety and performance. Innovation and R&D: Current research and development can lead to the development of more efficient and cost-effective sensors.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the electric vehicle sensor market in 2024, holding a 39.6% share, driven by strong demand for electric vehicles in India, China, and Japan. Also, environmental concerns, strict emission regulations, and population growth are boosting the region's automotive industry.

In addition, the presence of major automakers and foreign investments supports market growth. Moreover, Europe is also expected to see major growth, driven by consumer shifts, investments in automotive technology, and a focus on incorporating AI, sensors, and IoT into electric vehicles, enhancing market prospects.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Electric Vehicle Sensor Market

August 2024: BYD unveiled a new version of its Seal EV, the company's first model equipped with lidar sensors, and will be selling for prices starting at about USD 24,515.41.

BYD unveiled a new version of its Seal EV, the company's first model equipped with lidar sensors, and will be selling for prices starting at about USD 24,515.41. July 2024: Infineon Technologies AG and Swoboda announced a partnership to create and promote advanced current sensor modules mainly created for automotive applications.

Infineon Technologies AG and Swoboda announced a partnership to create and promote advanced current sensor modules mainly created for automotive applications. April 2024: Xiaomi took a major step into the electric vehicle market by launching its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, in Beijing, which comes along with Hesai’s cutting-edge lidar technology, setting a new standard in smart driving capabilities.

Xiaomi took a major step into the electric vehicle market by launching its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the Xiaomi SU7, in Beijing, which comes along with Hesai’s cutting-edge lidar technology, setting a new standard in smart driving capabilities. January 2024: Hyundai Mobis launched the "MOBION" electric vehicle (EV), equipped with the next-generation 'e-Corner System' motion technology, for the first time at CES 2024, where the public got the opportunity to experience MOBION moving in ways like lateral and diagonal motion, along with stationary pivot turns.

Hyundai Mobis launched the "MOBION" electric vehicle (EV), equipped with the next-generation 'e-Corner System' motion technology, for the first time at CES 2024, where the public got the opportunity to experience MOBION moving in ways like lateral and diagonal motion, along with stationary pivot turns. January 2023: Sony along with Honda’s joint mobility venture released a new EV prototype called Afeela during Sony’s presentation at CES in Las Vegas, as the brand will appear on the joint venture’s first production electric car, set to go on sale in North America in 2026.

